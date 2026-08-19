circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Beyond Back-to-School, Canton Fair Helps Global Buyers Stay Ahead of Key Retail Seasons

19 agosto 2026 | 07.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the back-to-school shopping season gains momentum, demand for stationery, learning tools, and educational technology products is on the rise. As one of the most essential items in students' daily learning routines, writing instruments showcased at Canton Fair offer a unique lens for observing evolving back-to-school purchasing trends, from sustainability-focused designs to enhanced functionality and emerging smart features.

One of the notable developments was the growing adoption of environmentally conscious materials and designs. Several exhibitors showcased pens manufactured with PLA biobased materials derived from renewable plant resources such as corn. Under industrial composting conditions, these materials can biodegrade, offering an alternative to conventional plastics. Other exhibitors introduced ballpoint pens made from 100% recycled ocean plastic. Equipped with Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, these products significantly reduce carbon emissions compared with traditional alternatives while meeting rising demand for sustainable consumer goods.

Environmental innovation extended beyond materials to product design. Exhibitors showcased stationery made from recyclable resources, alongside refillable and wood-saving solutions that help reduce waste throughout a product's lifecycle. One sharpening-free pencil featured a rotating lead mechanism and replaceable refills, while erasable colored pens, friction pens, and refillable friction fountain pens improved usability by enabling smooth writing and easy corrections, enhancing everyday learning experiences while supporting more sustainable consumption.

The integration of artificial intelligence also demonstrated how traditional stationery is expanding beyond its conventional role. A new generation of smart translation pens combined the familiarity of handwriting with AI-powered functions such as multilingual translation, content organization, mind map generation, and information assistance.

For global buyers, successful seasonal sales campaigns often begin with sourcing decisions made months in advance. Whether supporting back-to-school demand, year-end shopping events, or future product launches, the Canton Fair continues to play an important role in helping buyers discover new products, connect with suppliers, and respond to evolving consumer trends. This October, the 140th Canton Fair will grandly open, celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding. With a massive exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters, it will gather over 30,000 enterprises. Three phases will continue to pursue innovative, sustainable and intelligent development, and provide global buyers with a one-stop trading platform featuring complete exhibit variety, quality products with competitive price, and convenient, efficient and reliable services.

For pre-registration, please click:https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-back-to-school-canton-fair-helps-global-buyers-stay-ahead-of-key-retail-seasons-302854930.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN29309 en US Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Ambiente Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Palio di Siena, vince il Nicchio con il fantino Tittia: esplode la festa
Una tastiera tatuata sul braccio, l'idea geniale di una mamma per parlare con il figlio autistico - Video
Spari contro fuggitivo al pronto soccorso di Prato, il filmato: dall'attacco con l'estintore alla fuga in manette
Calabria, arrestato dopo aver appiccato un incendio: era stato ripreso da un drone
Paura sulla Firenze-Pisa-Livorno, auto accede contromano ma un camionista evita il peggio - Video
Pick-up su duna a Porto Cesareo, multa salata e denuncia del vicesindaco: "Atto di arroganza e presunzione"
New to go
Bonus fiscali in scadenza, i dossier al centro della prossima Legge di bilancio
Tempesta di fulmini su Roma, le immagini del cielo illuminato a giorno - Video
News to go
Meta e accuse di danni ai minori, si apre lo storico processo negli Usa
News to go
Debito pubblico, a giugno nuovo record a 3.207,2 miliardi
Eruzione Etna, nuova bocca nella Valle del Bove: il video della nuvola di cenere vulcanica - Video
Sardegna, nuovo sbarco di migranti tra i bagnanti dopo l'incidente a Su Giudeu - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza