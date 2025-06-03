circle x black
Martedì 03 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 12:59
Comunicato stampa

Beyond Cooling - TCL Brings AI Innovation to Energy-Saving Air Conditioning Technologies

03 giugno 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global energy demands rise, conventional air conditioning systems face increasing concerns for their environmental impact and operational costs. TCL is revolutionizing cooling technology with its breakthrough T-AI Energy-Saving – an intelligent solution that harnesses AI-driven optimization to enhance efficiency - a significant leap toward sustainable comfort, combining advanced air conditioning with responsible energy use.

As concerns grow about air pollution and bacteria transmission in enclosed spaces, modern air conditioners must integrate advanced features like fresh air purification and UVC deep ultraviolet sterilization to enhance indoor air quality. Conventional units, however, consume up to half of a household's electricity, and their fluorocarbon refrigerants emit massive amounts of CO₂-equivalent greenhouse gases each year.

To tackle these challenges, TCL introduces a suite of nine proprietary air conditioning technologies, including the T-AI Energy-Saving Technology which equips select TCL models with dynamic temperature algorithms, intelligent data systems, and dual-engine synergy. This advanced system delivers precise climate control, real-time efficiency optimization, and adaptability to diverse environments and architectural needs.

The latest T-AI energy-saving technology combines intelligent sensing with precision climate control. Utilizing high-precision environmental sensors and advanced AI analytics, the system continuously monitors and responds to subtle indoor condition changes. Its self-learning algorithms process comprehensive temperature and humidity data to build adaptive environmental profile, ensuring optimal comfort with maximum efficiency.

Furthermore, the T-AI system employs deep learning algorithms to predict and optimize operational patterns, intelligently reducing energy waste from unnecessary cooling and dehumidification cycles while maintaining ideal comfort levels.

The T-AI technology is certified by SGS, a globally respected testing organization, validating its exceptional performance and efficiency. This innovation is now already available to TCL FreshIN 3.0 and TCL BreezeIN 2.0 air conditioners and more in the upcoming years.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702147/TCL_T_AI_Energy_Saving.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-cooling---tcl-brings-ai-innovation-to-energy-saving-air-conditioning-technologies-302471801.html

Comunicato stampa

