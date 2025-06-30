BleeqUp Showcases Revolutionary AI Cycling Glasses at Eurobike 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BleeqUp, an AI-powered outdoor sports technology brand, showcased its groundbreaking BleeqUp Ranger at Eurobike 2025. Hailed as the first 4-in-1 AI cycling glasses, the BleeqUp Ranger integrates essential functionalities for cyclists and runners: protective lenses, an AI-powered POV action camera, real-time walkie-talkie communication, and supper surrounding full open-ear headphone, all within a sleek, lightweight design.

With the frame weighing less than 40g, the BleeqUp Ranger offers unparalleled protection and smart connectivity. Its features include UV400 lenses for comprehensive UV protection, an anti-fog coating for clear vision, and a durable, adjustable TR90 frame with an IP54 rating, ensuring resistance to dust and splashing water. The glasses are also prescription-compatible.

At its core, the glasses features an advanced action camera capable of recording 1080p video for up to an hour, with an extendable recording time of up to 4 hours when paired with an optional helmet battery or taillight. Its AI-powered video editing automatically highlights key moments, while immersive stabilization ensures smooth, professional-looking footage of every ride.

Communication and audio are redefined with the BleeqUp Ranger's open-ear audio system, featuring dual dynamic and xMEMS drivers for crystal-clear sound and effective wind noise cancellation. This allows for hands-free walkie-talkie use and calls, maintaining crucial situational awareness. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon® W5 chipset, the glasses also offers hands-free controls and Google Maps navigation, empowering cyclists to stay safe, connected, and capture every adventure.

"We're thrilled to attend the Eurobike, a crucial event for connecting with industry leaders and passionate riders," said Derek Wu, Founder and CEO of BleeqUp. "With the BleeqUp Ranger, cyclists gain unprecedented peace of mind, documenting their journeys whether capturing scenic views, showcasing extreme stunts, or recording rides for safety."

The BleeqUp Ranger first earned widespread acclaim at MWC in February 2025 for its innovative design and powerful features, which provide cyclists with a fresh and convenient experience. Its recognition continued in April when BleeqUp Ranger was honored with the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2025.

About BleeqUp

Founded in 2022, BleeqUp is an AI-powered outdoor sports technology startup dedicated to enhancing experiences for professional adventurers in cycling, running, mountaineering, and skiing. Through smart, stylish eyewear, BleeqUp revolutionizes outdoor pursuits by boosting performance and connectivity.

