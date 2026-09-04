BLUETTI, BSW-Solar, Shelly Group and Flatpeak Bring Industry Voices Together at IFA 2026 to Shape the Future of Smarter Energy

Industry experts explore how connected technologies, real-time data and AI are reshaping household energy.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, BLUETTI brought together experts from BSW-Solar, Shelly Group, Flatpeak, and pv magazine for a panel discussion exploring the future of household energy.

Under the theme "Energy. Value. Future. — From Power Supply to a Smarter Way of Living," the panel explored how solar, energy storage, smart-home devices, real-time data, and AI are transforming standalone products into intelligent, connected home energy systems.

From Consumers to Active Energy Participants

The panel highlighted how balcony solar, residential storage and smart-home technologies are enabling households to generate, store and manage energy closer to where it is consumed. Speakers emphasized the need for open integration standards, reliable data exchange and supportive market frameworks to accelerate adoption.

"The energy transition is increasingly becoming part of everyday life, with households taking a more active role in generating, storing and managing their own energy," said Thomas Seltmann, Solar Technology & Storage Officer at BSW-Solar. "To unlock this potential at scale, we need solutions that are easy to integrate and supported by an open and reliable energy ecosystem. To ensure consumer safety and legal certainty for providers, we also need clear, practical safety standards – such as the product standard for plug-in solar devices published in late 2025."

"The next step for smart energy is not simply connecting more devices, but enabling them to work together seamlessly," said Mircho Mirev, Head of Integrations at Shelly Group. "Open integrations, reliable signal exchange and system resilience are essential to creating a truly intelligent energy ecosystem."

"A home battery is only as smart as the price signal it's responding to," said Tom Hibbard, Co-founder & Head of Sales at Flatpeak. "Connecting BLUETTI's systems to live tariff data means they charge when power is cheapest and cleanest, and discharge when it isn't, without the household having to think about it."

The panel also discussed how real-time data and AI can make home energy management more predictive and automated.

"A household adding solar and storage, or even just standalone storage, suddenly gets that 'lightbulb moment,' where their energy use, savings possibilities, and wider understanding of the energy world come into view. The opportunity then for the industry is to deliver real value," said Tristan Rayner, Expert Energy Journalist at pv magazine and ESS News.

The discussion reflected BLUETTI's vision of the balcony as the starting point for a connected, intelligent and scalable home energy ecosystem.

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, delivering tailored power solutions across consumer, household, and commercial & industrial sectors. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-bsw-solar-shelly-group-and-flatpeak-bring-industry-voices-together-at-ifa-2026-to-shape-the-future-of-smarter-energy-302870123.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.