BMC Medical Highlights Global Innovation in Respiratory Care at ARTP and HOSPITALAR 2025

SÃO PAULO and GLASGOW, Scotland, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC Medical, one of a global leader in sleep and respiratory health solutions, showcased its expanding international footprint and commitment to digital health at two major events this May: the ARTP Annual Conference in Glasgow and HOSPITALAR 2025 in São Paulo.

At the ARTP Annual Conference (May 1–2), BMC joined respiratory professionals from across the UK and Europe to explore how technology is reshaping chronic respiratory management. The spotlight was on telemonitoring solutions that enable real-time data exchange and remote patient engagement—critical for improving adherence and outcomes in CPAP therapy. BMC's PAP Link Digital Health Solution was presented as a powerful tool to personalize treatment and enhance care continuity beyond the clinic.

Later in the month, BMC made a high-profile appearance at HOSPITALAR 2025 (May 20–23), Latin America's premier medical trade show. At the event, BMC Medical introduced a comprehensive lineup of respiratory innovations, including the M1 Mini, G3 BPAP series, HFNC devices, RV series ventilators and PAP Link Digital Health solution.

BMC Medical's presence at both events highlights our ongoing commitment to making sleep and respiratory care more innovative and accessible worldwide. BMC continues to drive the future of respiratory care through innovation—bringing intelligent, accessible solutions to people everywhere, right where care is needed most.

About BMCBMC Medical Co., Ltd. is dedicated to advancing respiratory health through innovative, accessible technologies that connect hospital and home. With a presence in over 100 countries, BMC empowers healthcare professionals and patients alike to manage sleep and breathing disorders with confidence.

