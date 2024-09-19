Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Cambrex Announces New Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Manufacturing Technology

19 settembre 2024 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, has successfully developed a new liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) technology that utilizes traditional active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch reactors and continuous flow, obviating the dependency on specialized, solid-phase reactors. This new LPPS technology materially reduces solvent demand and the need for excess reagents compared to standard solid-state peptide synthesis processes.

"Over the past several years, we have made significant investments in the research and development of complex synthetics, specifically to reduce the economic and environmental impacts of manufacturing peptides and oligonucleotides," said Dr. Matt Bio, Chief Scientific Officer, Cambrex. "Our new LPPS technology provides a significantly more cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable solution when compared to traditional solid-phase peptide synthesis, substantially reducing solvent usage and allowing the substitution of sustainable solvents."

The LPPS technology supports peptides up to 12 residues long, while larger peptides are then assembled in liquid phase, using a convergent fragment coupling approach. Processes developed with Cambrex's LPPS technology can be scaled in the same way as traditional small molecules.

In addition to the LPPS, Cambrex also developed unique capabilities in peptide and protein crystallization, including a crystallization screening platform specifically for the discovery of crystalline forms of peptides and proteins. Crystallization can deliver improved product quality and stability and reduce the need for time-consuming preparative chromatography and lyophilization.

"With the clinical and commercial successes of peptide-based therapies, it's imperative that we provide industry-leading solutions to develop and scale peptide candidates," said Thomas Loewald, CEO at Cambrex.

Cambrex will continue to invest in R&D across complex synthetic modalities, including further technology development for peptides, as well as new research on the application of artificial intelligence for the optimization of oligonucleotide processes.

About Snapdragon Chemistry Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch and continuous flow process development, utilizing state-of-the-art automation technology and proprietary equipment to solve complex process and analytical development challenges. With R&D and manufacturing headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Snapdragon's 70+ employees come with strong ties to the local scientific community, with 31 PhD scientists on staff.

About CambrexCambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services.

With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. 

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236065/4360596/Cambrex_logo.jpgLogo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076582/4360601/Snapdragon_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-announces-new-liquid-phase-peptide-synthesis-manufacturing-technology-302251998.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia batch reactors synthesis processes Liquid Phase peptide peptide
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza