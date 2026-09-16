CARKU Showcased Next-Generation Sodium-Ion Products at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CARKU showcased its jump starter and starting battery series at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, highlighting its portfolio built around sodium-ion (Na+) and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technologies.

Europe is one of CARKU's key overseas markets, its jump starter series contributing approximately 30% of the company's revenue[1] , reflecting the company's established expertise in vehicle emergency starting solutions.

CARKU JS-617N: 12V/24V Jump Starter for Passenger and Commercial Vehicles

CARKU JS-617N combines intelligent voltage recognition, manual-start capability, and multi-layer safety protection for reliable vehicle starting in demanding conditions:

CARKU-G51-24V: Sodium-ion Starting Battery for Commercial Vehicles

Beyond LiFePO4, CARKU is extending its starting battery technology with Na+ chemistry. Leading the lineup is the CBN50-G51-24V, a sodium-ion starting battery developed for commercial vehicles operating in demanding temperature conditions. Its Na+ chemistry is designed to support reliable engine starting across a wide temperature range.

CARKU CBL230D-24V: LiFePO4 Dual-Purpose Battery for Commercial Vehicles

CARKU also showcased the CBL230D-24V, a LiFePO4 battery designed to combine engine starting with auxiliary power for fuel-powered trucks. When paired with a power inverter and parking AC system, it can support an integrated power solution for commercial vehicles. This 24V battery series is already in mass production in Southeast Asia, reflecting CARKU's broader push to extend LiFePO4 applications across automotive, marine, and truck sectors as an alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

About CARKU

CARKU provides OEM/ODM solutions spanning jump starters, starting batteries, and power stations — backed by 852 global patents and compliant with international standards including CE, FCC, RoHS, and UL.

For more information, visit https://www.car-ku.com/ or https://www.carkubattery.com/, and follow CARKU on Facebook.

[1] Based on CARKU's internal sales data for 2025.[2] Based on CARKU internal testing. Results may vary.

Contact:info@carku.com marketing@carku.com

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