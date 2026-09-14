CATL Launches TECTRANS II at IAA Transportation 2026 to Accelerate Global Commercial Vehicle Electrification

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) today unveiled TECTRANS II, its next-generation commercial vehicle battery solution, at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hanover.

"Commercial vehicle electrification is emerging as the third wave of the global energy transition," said Akin Li, Executive President of CATL Overseas Business. "Across products, energy, services and ecosystem, CATL is poised to work with partners around the world to catch this third wave."

TECTRANS II: A Modular Platform Built for Commercial Vehicle Electrification

Scenario Adaptability: Designed for diverse commercial vehicle applications and operating requirements.

Lifecycle Economics: Designed to deliver stronger economics across the entire vehicle lifecycle.

Safety and Reliability: Built to withstand real-world commercial operations.

TECTRANS II reflects CATL's long-term commitment to continuous innovation and consistent product quality. In addition, backed by real-world operating experience and rigorous validation, including full-vehicle torsion and external fire testing, the platform is designed for safety, reliability and long service life in demanding commercial vehicle operations.

Partnering to Build Green Freight Corridors Across Europe

At the show, CATL also signed an MoU with DHL Group. Building on the pair's September 2024 agreement, the MoU will see the two companies develop Green Freight Corridors across Europe. The partners will leverage DHL's logistics network, operational expertise and real-world transport requirements alongside CATL's battery technology and electrification ecosystem. They will also work with OEMs and other partners to co-develop purpose-built electric vehicles and launch pilot deployments.

"Commercial vehicle electrification will unfold over more than a decade," said Zhu Lingbo, CTO of CATL Global Business Unit. "With our deep technological expertise and long-term commitment, CATL is ready to be the most reliable partner for customers worldwide and for the global electrification of freight transport."

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