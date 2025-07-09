ChemPoint Establishes EMEA Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland to Fuel Regional Growth

DUBLIN, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPoint LLC ("ChemPoint"), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC, a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the launch of ChemPoint Ireland Ltd ("ChemPoint Ireland"). This strategic move marks the establishment of ChemPoint's new EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) headquarters in Dublin.

"We're thrilled to announce the opening of our new EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland - the first step in executing our strategic growth plan within EMEA," said Austin Nichols, ChemPoint President and CEO. "Dublin offers unparalleled access to exceptional talent and serves as a convenient hub for international travel connectivity, enhancing our ability to meet with customers, engage with supplier partners, and attend industry conferences and events to stay abreast of market trends."

ChemPoint has already made strong inroads in the region, having hired a number of employees in the greater Dublin area including General Manager Dr. Anna Wilson, with plans to add more. These roles span critical functions including technical sales and market development, customer service, supply chain operations, regulatory and quality, and product management.

"ChemPoint employees have a unique ability to ignite a desire to excel in others. Their drive is contagious, and it pulls you in," said Dr. Wilson. "I'm thrilled to become a part of this dynamic and agile organization that offers a spirit of adventure for those ready to push boundaries and reshape the perception of the chemical industry. I truly believe we will have a significant impact on fine chemical distribution across Europe."

With its new EMEA headquarters in Dublin, ChemPoint is poised to accelerate its growth and deepen its commitment to serving specialty ingredient and chemical customers across vast and diverse EMEA markets. Visit chempoint.com to learn more about ChemPoint Ireland, its services, and offerings.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ChemPoint

ChemPoint LLC, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC, is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 70 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, please visit chempoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727312/Austin_and_Anna.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856833/ChemPoint_Logo.jpg

