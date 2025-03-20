circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 11:12
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

China, An Opportunity Through Opening Up: How Foreigners Thrive in Chongqing's Growth

20 marzo 2025 | 10.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHONGQING, China, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - To highlight China's remarkable progress since its founding 75 years ago, the Western China International Communication Organization presents the series "China, An Opportunity Through Opening Up." 

This series follows the journeys of ten foreigners living in Chongqing as they share their unique life stories and perspectives in this vibrant city.

Nikolaos Chatzipetros from Greece, General Manager of Niccolo Chongqing , shares his insights on the development of Chongqing as an international metropolis from the perspective of the high-end hotel industry. Jorah Kai Wood, a Canadian teacher and writer, believes that vibrant China is a source of inspiration for literary creation.

Daiki Yamagami from Japan considers China a land of opportunity for entrepreneurship and business growth. Davide Liu, an Italian data scientist, says that the development of sports contributes to promoting a high-quality life in China.

Dr. Tseng Hsien Cho, the Associate Medical Director at Raffles Hospital Chongqing, was born in China'sTaiwan region and later became a Singaporean citizen. With deep historical ties to Chongqing, Tseng's journey reflects a unique blend of personal and professional connections to the city.

Emily Hulme from USA is an English teacher, comedian, writer, and short filmmaker. Her diverse experiences in Chongqing not only enrich her life but also give her a sense of belonging and welcome. Franco Bergamino, the owner of an Italian dessert studio, views that promoting food culture fosters cross-national cultural exchange.

David Nicolas Derksen, a German architect, is fascinated by Chongqing's unique fusion of culture and architecture. Elvira Maglalang, a Filipino English teacher, has become a pillar of support for the Filipino community in Chongqing, where she has lived since 2004.

Lastly, Frank Stonier, an American professor at Southwest University, has embraced the city as his "first hometown." As a professor at the Faculty of Education and the Dean of the STEAM Interdisciplinary International Educational Research Center, he has profoundly impacted education and the local community. 

Through their narratives, we explore how they have embraced the various opportunities brought by China's modernization, contributing to and witnessing the country's rapid growth and profound opening up to the world.

For more details, please check:https://www.ichongqing.info/category/news/news-special/how-foreigners-thrive-in-chongqings-growth/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646160/20250320162410.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-an-opportunity-through-opening-up-how-foreigners-thrive-in-chongqings-growth-302406906.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Forze armate, quanto guadagnano i militari italiani
News to go
Meloni cita Manifesto di Ventotene: "Non è la mia Europa"
Roberto Bolle danza tra i quadri di Caravaggio a Palazzo Barberini - Video
News to go
Uova, prezzo alle stelle negli Usa: cosa succede
News to go
Ucraina, telefonata fiume Trump-Putin: la roadmap per una "pace durevole"
News to go
Prodotti alimentari nel mirino di inflazione e rincari, i dati
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, oggi colloquio tra Putin e Trump
News to go
Israele riprende i raid su Gaza, news di oggi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, martedì colloquio tra Trump e Putin
News to go
Disturbi alimentari boom tra i bambini: +64% diagnosi al Bambino Gesù
News to go
50enne, sposato e del nord Italia: ecco l'identikit del sovraindebitato
News to go
Allerta maltempo in Emilia Romagna e Toscana, preoccupano livelli dei fiumi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza