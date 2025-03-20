China, An Opportunity Through Opening Up: How Foreigners Thrive in Chongqing's Growth

CHONGQING, China, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - To highlight China's remarkable progress since its founding 75 years ago, the Western China International Communication Organization presents the series "China, An Opportunity Through Opening Up."

This series follows the journeys of ten foreigners living in Chongqing as they share their unique life stories and perspectives in this vibrant city.

Nikolaos Chatzipetros from Greece, General Manager of Niccolo Chongqing , shares his insights on the development of Chongqing as an international metropolis from the perspective of the high-end hotel industry. Jorah Kai Wood, a Canadian teacher and writer, believes that vibrant China is a source of inspiration for literary creation.

Daiki Yamagami from Japan considers China a land of opportunity for entrepreneurship and business growth. Davide Liu, an Italian data scientist, says that the development of sports contributes to promoting a high-quality life in China.

Dr. Tseng Hsien Cho, the Associate Medical Director at Raffles Hospital Chongqing, was born in China'sTaiwan region and later became a Singaporean citizen. With deep historical ties to Chongqing, Tseng's journey reflects a unique blend of personal and professional connections to the city.

Emily Hulme from USA is an English teacher, comedian, writer, and short filmmaker. Her diverse experiences in Chongqing not only enrich her life but also give her a sense of belonging and welcome. Franco Bergamino, the owner of an Italian dessert studio, views that promoting food culture fosters cross-national cultural exchange.

David Nicolas Derksen, a German architect, is fascinated by Chongqing's unique fusion of culture and architecture. Elvira Maglalang, a Filipino English teacher, has become a pillar of support for the Filipino community in Chongqing, where she has lived since 2004.

Lastly, Frank Stonier, an American professor at Southwest University, has embraced the city as his "first hometown." As a professor at the Faculty of Education and the Dean of the STEAM Interdisciplinary International Educational Research Center, he has profoundly impacted education and the local community.

Through their narratives, we explore how they have embraced the various opportunities brought by China's modernization, contributing to and witnessing the country's rapid growth and profound opening up to the world.

For more details, please check:https://www.ichongqing.info/category/news/news-special/how-foreigners-thrive-in-chongqings-growth/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646160/20250320162410.jpg