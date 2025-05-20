circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 17:25
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Chinese folk music strikes a chord in Budapest

20 maggio 2025 | 17.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

A concert featuring original Chinese folk-inspired compositions by Jason Huang, a composer from South China'sGuangdong province, captivated audiences at Hungary's Budapest Congress Center on May 16, offering a unique blend of Eastern tradition and Western orchestration.

Building on the success of a previous performance at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in November 2024, Huang returned to Hungary with his "Infinity" concert, presented in collaboration with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra & Choir under the baton of principal conductor Péter Illényi.

The concert program, presented by the Guangdong Federation of Literary and Art Circles and Organized by the Guangdong Musician Association, featured newly composed works, including a symphonic piece led by the French horn, inspired by ink painting and depicting the Seven Star Crags scenic area in Guangdong.

"This is pentatonic music. We don't have it in our classical tradition," Illényi said. "It's something new for us and something challenging." He added that the incorporation of Chinese instruments and musical aesthetics provided the orchestra with a refreshing and rewarding experience.

Audience members described the concert as "high-level" and "sophisticated". Several attendees said they were unfamiliar with Chinese music before the event but came away deeply impressed and eager to learn more. "I'm not familiar with Chinese music, unfortunately, but after this evening, I like it very much," said one Hungarian concertgoer.

The performance reflects the growing cultural exchange between China and Hungary. A staff member from the National Széchényi Library noted that cultural ties between Chinese and Hungarian institutions have been expanding in recent years, calling the bilateral relationship "fantastic."

Illényi echoed that sentiment, saying, "Through this concept, we can show that music builds a bridge between China and Hungary, between European and Chinese culture." He added that the orchestra plans to bring the concert to audiences in other countries in the near future.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691867/2.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-folk-music-strikes-a-chord-in-budapest-302460723.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92148 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Da inizio anno morti 72 ciclisti sulle strade italiane
Prima casa, più tempo per vendere e ricomprare
News to go
Terzo mandato, governo impugna legge del Trentino
News to go
Vance incontra Papa Leone XIV in Vaticano
News to go
Turismo, in estate 2025 quasi 66 milioni di arrivi in Italia: +3,4%
Papa Leone XIV, il giorno dell'insediamento: il racconto - Video
Leone XIV, regina Maxima d'Olanda a Santa Maria Maggiore per omaggio a Francesco - Video
Leone XIV, JD Vance rientra in ambasciata Usa dopo cerimonia insediamento - Video
News to go
Sciopero nazionale del trasporto ferroviario rinviato al 23 maggio
News to go
Furti d'auto in crescita in Italia, i modelli più a rischio
News to go
Bonus donne, da oggi al via le domande
Meloni in Albania per il vertice della Comunità politica europea, le videonews dal nostro inviato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza