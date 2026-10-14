Chinese Tempera Artist Li Xiaogang Featured in Venice Exhibition

Hand-painted works of stillness and quiet dignity presented at Ca' Foscari Esposizioni during the 61st Venice Biennale

VENICE, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2026 – Renowned Beijing-born painter, educator, and Vice President of the Li Keran Academy of Painting, Li Xiaogang (b. 1958), is featured in the research exhibition “Metamorphosis: Beyond the Real – Searching for Victoria Lu. When Humans and AI Think Together, the Story Begins.” Held at Ca’ Foscari Esposizioni (Dorsoduro 3246) during the 61st Venice Art Biennale, the exhibition—curated by Chief Curator Angelo Maggi alongside co-curators Fei Jun, Fu Sen, and Chuang Cheng-chi—examines the life of critic and curator Victoria Lu while exploring authorship, memory, and subjectivity in the age of artificial intelligence.

Presented his works (viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSy-HJuSXYc) within a tech-driven narrative space, Li infuses his paintings with patience, quiet dignity, and human touch. Built slowly by hand, layer upon layer, his textured tempera surfaces bring portraits, still lifes, and rural scenes into a calm, timeless presence. His artistic outlook synthesizes the aesthetic of mono no aware—a nuanced awareness of impermanence—with the influences of Piero della Francesca, Andrew Wyeth, and Balthus.

Reflecting on the exhibition’s focus on artificial intelligence, Li emphasizes that human emotion and tactile presence remain irreplaceable. While AI thrives on rapid generation, tempera demands deliberate slowness, creating a compelling contrast that reaffirms the value of craftsmanship.

For Li, participating in the exhibition is a return to the historical origins of his medium. Having studied Renaissance tempera and fresco in Italy in 1992 following postgraduate studies in Japan under tempera master Ritsuo Maeda, Li continues his lifelong mission to bring Chinese tempera practice to global audiences. “Art ultimately confronts the universal human condition. Beyond regional labels or historical techniques, I hope global audiences experience how tempera—an ancient Western medium—can be reimagined through an Eastern lens to express a shared human experience of time, memory, and emotion.”— Li Xiaogang

To discover more about Li Xiaogang’s artistic journey and view his extended collection of works, visit https://atelierxg.com/li-xiaogang.

About Atelier XG

Atelier XG represents artist Li Xiaogang globally, connecting his work with collectors, institutions, and cultural partners worldwide.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lixiaogang_xg/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Atelier_XG

Xiao Hong Shu: https://www.xiaohongshu.com/user/profile/62dccfa1000000001f005831

Website: https://atelierxg.com/li-xiaogang.

Contatti:

Immediapress

comunicati@immediapress.it



Media Contact:

hello@atelierxg.com

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress