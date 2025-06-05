CIBS2026 Sales Officially Launched: The Future Thrives on Water Boosting Consumption to Empower Industries

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing the transformation of the shipping industry under the "dual carbon" goals, China Shanghai International Boat Show 2026 will showcase the use of pure electric boats, hybrid electric boats, fuel cell electric boats, Marine power batteries, as well as international advanced products and technologies such as battery management, intelligent shipboard, radar, navigation and positioning, communication, and safety.

The "top technologies" at the exhibition site also include the currently popular "unmanned boats". The autonomous navigation technology of unmanned boats is rapidly evolving towards greater intelligence, greater coordination, and greater environmental friendliness.

CIBS2026 focuses on the latest technologies of unmanned boats, such as the deep integration of AI, communication technologies and collaborative networks. It builds a platform to showcase high-tech in a centralized manner, promotes the application, transformation and implementation of scientific and technological achievements, and actively explores the innovation of application scenario models.

CIBS2026 continues the cooperation with ICOMIA that began in 2025. ICOMIA has 38 national recreational boat industry associations, 54 cooperative member organizations, approximately 90% of recreational boat industry enterprises, and a global industrial value of 300 billion US dollars. Its regional representative offices are located in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Africa, Malaysia and Australia.

In this collaboration, CIBS2026 will integrate superior resources to help exhibitors better understand the demands and trends of overseas markets, promote the innovative achievements of China's boat industry to the global market, facilitate the steady growth of overseas business, and make "Made in China" the "preferred products" of global consumers.

In 2025, there were a total of 2,820 professional buyers from 117 countries and regions around the world at the exhibition site, an increase of 35% compared to 2024 (this data is shared with The Lifestyle Show Shanghai 2025 and Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025).

The boat industry is a modern comprehensive industry that provides technical equipment for the national economy and the water leisure life of the people. It is a strategic industry and an important support for the country's all-round water tourism. CIBS 2026 boosts the industry to take a rapid start and lead the way on the path of high-quality development!

From March 29th to March 31st, 2026, CIBS 2026 awaits you at SWEECC! Click the link below to learn more about the booth details and unlock unlimited business opportunities with just one click!

