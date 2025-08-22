circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Clean Energy for All: BLUETTI and UN-Habitat Strengthen Partnership to Expand Access to Clean Energy in Africa

22 agosto 2025 | 11.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global clean energy leader BLUETTI has deepened its partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to accelerate access to sustainable clean energy across Africa. Building on the ongoing 'Lighting An African Family' (LAAF) initiative in Kenya, now in its fourth year, the program continues to benefit 500 families and more than 2,000 residents in urban and peri-urban underserved communities, the majority from women-led households.

As part of the partnership, BLUETTI attended the 2025 Devolution Conference (12–15 August), Kenya's premier policy forum, to showcase how clean, affordable energy solutions support housing, urban resilience, and intelligent urban solutions. The conference reinforced the shared commitment of parties, institutions and the Kenyan Government that clean energy is critical to foster a sustainable future for all.

Building on this momentum, the partnership engaged communities in two urban areas: Muhoroni, a rapidly growing peri-urban area in Kisumu County, and EX-Grogon and Mathare, informal settlements in central Nairobi. Through training and technology transfer, BLUETTI donated 500 E60 Solar Lighting and Storage kits, benefiting over 2,000 residents. Over five years, the initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 337.5 tons, while enhancing urban resilience and environmental awareness in the communities.

"Partnership with BLUETTI brings renewable energy to vulnerable families in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially for women led households, showcasing a UN- private sector partnership model," Mr Oumar Sylla, Director of the Regional Office for Africa at UN-Habitat said while meeting the representatives of BLUETTI at the UN offices in Nairobi.

"We are proud to strengthen our joint effort with UN-Habitat, embracing the mission and responsibility of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals," said James Ray, BLUETTI spokesperson.

Following the Kenya launch, BLUETTI and UN-Habitat plan to expand related programs to other African countries, reaffirming their commitment to sustainability and energy equity.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI delivers reliable solutions ranging from home battery backup systems to portable power stations for outdoor adventures. Trusted by over 3.5 billion users across 110+ countries and regions, BLUETTI remains committed to long-term sustainability and responsible innovation.

About UN-Habitat

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is the UN's focal point on urbanization, promoting socially and environmentally sustainable cities and communities, and working globally with partners to foster inclusive, resilient development while reducing inequality, discrimination, and poverty.

Ellen LeePR Specialistellenlee@bluetti.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756075/BLUETTI_and_UN_Habitat_carry_out_the_LAAF_program_in_Muhoroni__Kenya__providing_renewable_energy_aid.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657200/5472727/Bluetti_Logo_with_Text__Black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clean-energy-for-all-bluetti-and-un-habitat-strengthen-partnership-to-expand-access-to-clean-energy-in-africa-302536559.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN56412 en US Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Crolla il numero degli artigiani
News to go
Stop a pesce fresco in tutto l'Adriatico
News to go
Bonus psicologo 2025, come fare domanda
Stanze in affitto, Milano è la città più cara: mappa e prezzi
Mantova, paura in centro: minaccia passanti con coltello. Arrestato con il taser - Video
Sgombero Leoncavallo, manifestazione a Milano il 6 settembre: videonews dal nostro inviato
Presidente 'Mamme Leoncavallo': "Oggi lo sgombero, speriamo non sia la fine" - Video
Piove dentro al Frecciabianca Torino-Roma, corridoio allagato e sedili zuppi - Video
Baudo, Al Bano si commuove: "Tornare qui è una grande emozione" - Video
Baudo, La Russa: "Ho conosciuto Pippo quando avevo nove anni, dissero 'farà strada'" - Video
Baudo, Mazzi: "Pippo ci parlava sempre di Militello, era un grande uomo di cultura" - Video
News to go
Maltempo a Milano, in due ore quasi 50 mm di pioggia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza