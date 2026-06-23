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Configit Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Commerce, 2026

23 giugno 2026 | 08.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global leader recognized among 11 vendors in the 2026 report

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2026 in the Composable Product Configurators category.

AI and AI agents are transforming digital commerce as customer buying behavior evolves. As Gartner noted in the report, a key driver of configurator adoption is that "B2B buyers and sellers want to conduct more business through the self-service digital commerce channel because it is more convenient for buyers and less expensive for sellers. To increase the volume and value of online business, it is necessary to support the selling of more complex goods and services."

Configit Ace® is a composable SaaS product configuration and variant management solution designed to solve the most complex configuration challenges. Configit delivers a fully integrated, product configuration platform built on its Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology. It remains uniquely capable of solving the world's most complex configuration problems deterministically and with mathematical certainty.

Gartner also noted that "Deploying a composable product configurator improves win rates and average order values, reduces the cost of samples and order rework, and enables selling through all channels."

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "We believe, this Hype Cycle underscores the need to support the configuration of customizable products that work for both buyers and sellers in the AI era. With Configit's composable product configurator Ace, manufacturers can enhance their current configurators with an enterprise-wide deterministic AI solution, eliminating configuration errors, reducing time to quote, and accelerating time to market while enabling cross-functional collaboration. We truly feel that being named a Sample Vendor highlights our ongoing mission to reimagine the customization and manufacture of complex products as organizations navigate AI adoption."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2026, Sandy Shen, 2 June 2026

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Media Contact:  Diana Diaz Force4 Technology Communicationsdiana.diaz@force4.co

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