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Constellation Cold Logistics acquires Impruv Logistics AS in Norway

12 ottobre 2026 | 11.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Cold Logistics ("Constellation"), a leading European provider of temperature-controlled storage and logistics solutions, today announced the acquisition of Impruv Logistics AS ("Impruv"), a Norwegian cold storage and food logistics business.

This acquisition strengthens Constellation's position in Norway, adding 25,000 temperature-controlled pallet positions, bringing its total capacity in the country to 90,000, alongside a strong transport presence. It also expands Constellation's Nordic platform with a newly developed facility strategically located to support food producers, importers and distributors across the region.

Located in Langangen, near Porsgrunn in Southern Norway, Impruv was founded by industry professionals with extensive experience in food logistics, warehousing and supply chain management. Serving customers across the Norwegian food supply chain, the company combines advanced cold storage infrastructure with a strong focus on operational efficiency and customer service.

Jan Nielsen, Managing Director Nordics, Constellation, commented: "Impruv brings more to Constellation than additional cold storage capacity. We have been highly impressed by the team's deep understanding of food logistics and by the quality of the operation. We believe its industry expertise, customer-focused approach and operational know-how will make a valuable contribution across our broader network, while Constellation's scale and resources will support the next phase of growth for the business."

Morten Hagen Vanneviken, CEO of Impruv Logistics AS, added: "We have spent many years building businesses within food logistics and supply chain services, always looking for better ways to support customers and improve efficiency. Joining Constellation gives us the opportunity to continue that journey with a partner that understands our market, shares our long-term ambitions and brings the scale needed for the next phase of growth. We are excited about what this means for our customers, employees and the future development of Impruv."

Bernt Ove Søvik, Chairman of the Board, Impruv Logistics AS, commented: "When we established Impruv Logistics AS, our vision was to create logistics for the future with unique IT solutions that gave our partners a competitive edge. Since opening mid December 2025, the companies proved that we really have made our vision come true. When the site in Porsgrunn now becomes a part of Constellation, we are confident that the companies have the best possibilities to develop further in a company that share our view of how to develop great services for their partners."

Following completion of the transaction, Impruv will become part of Constellation's growing European network of temperature-controlled logistics facilities. The acquisition creates an opportunity to bring together the strengths of Impruv and Constellation's existing Norwegian team, combining complementary expertise, local market knowledge and customer relationships to support future growth in the region.

As a leading independent provider of temperature-controlled warehousing and cold chain logistics in Europe, Constellation operates across ten countries and offers more than 1.2 million pallet positions. The group combines strong local expertise with the scale and capabilities of a pan-European network, enabling it to support customers closely and effectively in addressing their operational challenges.

This transaction reflects Constellation's continued commitment to building a unified, market-leading European cold chain logistics network while preserving the agility and local focus of teams deeply rooted in their respective markets. By bringing together their expertise, Constellation and Impruv will continue to develop their network, strengthen their service capabilities and create sustainable value for customers, employees and partners across the entire supply chain.

For more information, please visit www.constellationcold.com 

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