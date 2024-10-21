Costa Rica is asserting itself as a strategic partner in agricultural and food exports.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40 companies promoted by the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) reinforce Costa Rica's leadership in the agriculture and food sector with their participation in the SIAL Paris and Fruit Attraction 2024 trade fairs, key events that bring together the major players in both industries globally.

During both trade fairs, these companies present a wide range of innovative and sustainable products, which also meet high standards of quality that reinforce their position as competitive suppliers in international markets.

Participation in SIAL Paris and Fruit Attraction represents a strategic step in the search for new business opportunities and market diversification, paving the way for Costa Rican expansion into markets such as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Both trade fairs represent platforms to close business deals, analyze consumer trends and explore business partnerships with global players.

"Costa Rica is a competitive partner, our exporters have the ability and adaptability that enables us to drive the diversification of our markets, this is confirmed by Trademap, positioning us as global leaders in pineapple and banana exports," affirmed Mario Sáenz, Export Development Manager of PROCOMER.

Both in SIAL Paris and Fruit Attraction, Costa Rican companies showcase their diverse exportable offer through stands promoted by its nation brand, esencial Costa Rica. These exhibits include fresh products such as pineapple, cassava, taro, chayote, eddoes, tropical flowers and foliage, frozen products, such as banana, pineapple, mango, papaya, and preformed products such as pineapple juice, banana leaves, coffee beans and ground coffee, cocoa powder, dried pineapple and banana, sauces, pineapple and banana puree, aromas as raw material, fruit fillings for pastries, canned fruit, palm heart and vegetable preserves, fruit-flavored jellies and fruit ice creams, plantain chips, among others.

In SIAL Paris, Costa Rican companies stood out with innovative solutions from the food sector, presenting products that merge agricultural tradition with technological advances. For its part, in Fruit Attraction, the sustainable proposals of Costa Rican companies captured the attention of international buyers.

With exports to Europe that have grown by 11% in the last year, Costa Rica is positioning itself as a relevant player in the global supply chain.

"The participation in these trade fairs is an opportunity to increase exports and establish the country's reputation as a leader in sustainable agricultural production. As the world seeks trustworthy suppliers that meet quality and environmental responsibility standards, Costa Rica is ready to lead the way," ended Sáenz.

These initiatives are a clear demonstration of the country's potential to satisfy international demand, while boosting the country's economic development and improving Costa Ricans' quality of life.

Furthermore, as part of the expansion strategy into international markets, Costa Rica promotes its export companies through digital tools such as the website buyfromcostarica.com. This platform allows buyers from all over the world to explore the wide range of Costa Rican exports, including the products presented in these trade fairs.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534175/PROCOMER.jpg