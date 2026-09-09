Countdown On! Secure Your Free Pass for FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show 2026

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted at Shanghai New International Expo Center from Nov 10‑12, 2026, FHC spans 200,000 sqm, gathering 3,000+ global exhibitors, 180,000+ professional buyers, 50+ international pavilions and 500 overseas exhibitors.

15 Core Sectors | One‑Stop Full‑Category Sourcing

Segments: Meat, Aquatic Product, Leisure Food & Beverage, Dairy, Sweets & Chocolate, Catering Supply Chain & Raw Material, Condiments & Oil, Coffee & Tea, Bakery & Light Meal, Food Processing & Packaging, Prefabricated Dishes & Central Kitchen, Canned Food & Raw Materials, Machinery and Equipment, Hot Pot Ingredients and Supplies, Baby & Child Food Products, Food & Medicine Homology. The complete F&B value chain converges onsite. Procurement decision‑makers can finish cross‑category supplier comparison within three days.

EU- the Region of Honor | 220+ Premium European Products

The European Union returns as the Region of Honor, presenting 220+ GI-protected and organic specialities from 27 member states, alongside product showcases and chef demonstrations. It offers a rare chance to source differentiated European goods without travelling abroad.

Hosted Buyer Programme | Targeted B2B Connections

FHC features the exclusive Hosted Buyer Programme for verified overseas importers, distributors and international retail decision‑makers. Following qualification screening, accepted international buyers receive custom‑tailored pre-event matching schedules and conduct negotiations in meeting zones. Qualified participants are entitled to comprehensive VIP benefits, including exhibition‑period accommodation, designated shuttle service and VIP Lounge access. This special programme fosters effective cross-border B2B cooperation between Chinese exhibitors and global qualified buyers.

Competitions, Forums & Golden Apple Award

High‑profile on‑site contests include the 27th FHC China International Culinary Arts Competition, China Latte Art Championship Shanghai Division and more. Live competitions deliver practical insights into ingredient performance.

Over ten industry forums address hot-button topics across meat, snacks, e‑commerce, takeaway, Chinese‑cuisine globalisation and cocoa‑chocolate sectors, helping buyers spot market trends.

Seven Co‑Located Exhibitions | Maximize Trip ROI

Seven parallel expos run at the same venue, covering wine & spirits, franchising, canned food machinery, Salon du Chocolat, fruit & vegetables, gifts, and GI agricultural brands. Visitors can visit all shows with one single business trip.

Why Attend FHC?

FHC is far more than a trade show. In three days, you can complete full-category sourcing, source unique international products, connect with key new‑channel and retail decision‑makers, catch trend‑setting forums and observe real‑world ingredient applications via competitions.

Booth Inquiry:Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.comMedia Cooperation & Hosted Buyer Programme:Lizzy.Chen@imsinoexpo.com

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