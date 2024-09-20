Cerca nel sito
 
Creative by Nature: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024

20 settembre 2024 | 15.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, HUAWEI officially launched the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024 themed "Creative by Nature". From the kickoff day to December 31, 2024, painting enthusiasts around the world can share their unique digital art works on HUAWEI Community platform.

With their HUAWEI MatePad tablets, designed to spark creativity, global consumers can bring the "Creation of Beauty" concept to life. The HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity invites aspiring artists to unleash their inner creativity and continue to be inspired.

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and HUAWEI MatePad 12 X come with powerful hardware and enhanced writing & painting experience when working with the most updated GoPaint App. The app's professional brush engine, diverse canvas options, and FangTian Painting Engine 2.0 provide a seamless, authentic, and user-friendly creative experience.

The Activity is divided into five groups, with themes of Sci-Fi Art, Design & Fashion, Narrative Art, Cutting-edge Painting, and Digital Watercolor & Ink. Find out more in the the Official Website and get ready to paint on your HUAWEI MatePad[1]!

In the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, you could win the chance to showcase your artwork worldwide and in app placements. You'll also have the opportunity to share your creative journey in video interviews. For more details, please visit the official website: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/gopaint/

[1] MatePad tablets that support the GoPaint App are required, such as HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2, HUAWEI MatePad 11.5S, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2, and HUAWEI MatePad 12 X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510583/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510584/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510585/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510586/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creative-by-nature-huawei-launches-gopaint-worldwide-creating-activity-2024-302254112.html

