Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

DeepRoute.ai Showcases the Latest Smart Driving Technology at Automotive World Tokyo 2025 After a Milestone Year

23 gennaio 2025 | 04.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai is excited to announce its participation in Automotive World Tokyo 2025, where CEO Maxwell Zhou has been invited to deliver a keynote speech on the paradigm shift in autonomous driving empowered by end-to-end model. After a year of robust business growth, customer successes and technology advancements, DeepRoute.ai invites media and industry partners to join them for in-depth discussions at the exhibition, located at East Hall #E55-23 at Tokyo Big Sight.

What's to Expect from DeepRoute at Automotive World Tokyo 2025DeepRoute will highlight a range of innovative technologies and customer collaborations at the event, including:

"I am deeply honored to be invited by Automotive World Tokyo to share our technology advancements. This exhibition presents a fantastic opportunity to connect with Japanese partners and explore future cooperation," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai. "In 2025, we are committed to strengthen our leadership with the deployment of our cutting-edge VLA model and expanding adoption of our DeepRoute IO smart driving platform. We are well-positioned to become the provider of choice in ADAS and look forward to collaborating with global automakers to bring smart driving vehicles to the world."

Executive speech details:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604393/1_VLA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deeprouteai-showcases-the-latest-smart-driving-technology-at-automotive-world-tokyo-2025-after-a-milestone-year-302358126.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Dazi, Pechino a Trump: "Difenderemo gli interessi nazionali"
News to go
Retribuzione in Italia, media lorda annua pari a 37.302 euro
News to go
Caos treni, Salvini oggi in Senato per l'informativa urgente
News to go
Trump, le mosse dopo l'insediamento: stop a 78 leggi Biden
News to go
Gelaterie artigianali, un volume d'affari da 5 miliardi di euro
News t
Bonus mamma 2025, cosa cambia
Mattarella a scuola De Amicis di Palermo, bimbi furono vittima di razzismo - Video
News to go
Naspi e dimissioni volontarie: le novità
News to go
Brunello Cucinelli, fatturato in crescita per la casa di moda
News to go
Lavoratori extra Ue, click day il 5 febbraio
News to go
Caso Visibilia, la ministra Santanchè a processo a Milano
News to go
In Italia tassi prestiti tra i più alti d'Europa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza