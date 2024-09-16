Delectrik Launches Multi-MWh scale Flow Battery Solution for Large C&I and Utility Scale Applications

GURGAON, India, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delectrik Systems Pvt. Ltd. announces the launch of multi-MWh scale Vanadium Flow Battery based Energy Storage system for large scale Commercial, Industrial (C&I) and Utility scale applications. The primary building block comprises a 2 MW, 10 MWh Flow Battery (5 Hr storage) which can be combined to deliver projects of >100MWh capacity. For large projects, the per acre installed capacity will be about 200 MWh. The first MWh scale installation based on this product architecture will be deployed in India in H1 2025.

Delectrik has built and deployed Flow Batteries from small 10 kWh to containerized MWh scale systems. The existing containerized solution is suitable for C&I applications of sub 10 MWh capacity. Now with the new product the company aims to address the large-scale C&I and utility scale applications which are rapidly emerging.

Dr. Vishal Mittal, Delectrik's Founder & CEO stated, "Delectrik has primarily been focused on building overseas markets with current exports to 9 countries across 5 continents. As volumes grow the company will look to establish manufacturing/assembly hubs in key regions to serve the local market. With this intent we have established our first overseas subsidiary company in Australia. We want to make sure just like we are 'Making in India' for India, we can do the same in key markets globally. In addition to continue expanding in these markets the company will lay a greater emphasis on scaling the domestic Indian market especially based on its large-scale Flow Battery solution."

"In addition to outright selling the batteries the company is looking to offer Energy Storage on Opex model via its subsidiary Delectrik Esaas Pvt. Ltd. Currently, organizations can meet only a part of their energy requirements with renewable electricity. With addition of storage, it allows them to transition almost entirely to green energy while increased savings on the energy bill. The PV + Flow Battery LCOE is already lower than electricity tariff paid by C&I consumers in quite a few regions."

As per the National Electricity Plan notification (NEP 2023), India's domestic stationary BESS requirement is 411 GWh by 2031-32. This presents a massive opportunity for deploying low cost, long duration and long-life BESS such as Delectrik's Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries.

