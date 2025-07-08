Didomi and Sourcepoint Join Forces to Build the Future of Privacy Technology

PARIS and NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Didomi, a leading Global Data Privacy Solutions provider, is excited to announce that it and Sourcepoint, a data privacy technology company with strong publisher market share and over 200 global enterprise customers, are joining forces. The deal unites two established players in privacy technology, combining global talent, complementary solutions, and deep expertise across privacy and consent use cases, supported by Marlin Equity Partners, which completed a majority investment in Didomi earlier this year.

With the company's expanded global footprint, Didomi and Sourcepoint aim to become the authority on privacy-respecting data collection, utilization, and attribution across all digital platforms and channels. By aligning server-side innovations that increase return on marketing and ad spend with cutting-edge user consent and preference tools, the combined company will help publishers and advertisers fuel smarter data strategies, resulting in better business outcomes and monetization opportunities.

Didomi and Sourcepoint also intend to explore how to deliver highly personalized experiences in the context of the AI transformation of their customer and user journeys.

"The marketing and advertising landscape continues to evolve with privacy at the forefront and the growing influence of AI," explains Romain Gauthier, CEO and Founder of Didomi. "Didomi and Sourcepoint share a mission to create the most advanced privacy infrastructure aimed at helping businesses confidently balance user trust, regulatory compliance, and performance outcomes. We want to redefine privacy as a strategic growth-lever, while helping clients seamlessly navigate this new landscape defined by AI and hyper-personalization."

"We are excited to be part of the Didomi team," said Ben Barokas, Co-Founder and CEO of Sourcepoint. "We began our journey in 2015 to help the world's most influential brands turn privacy compliance into a catalyst for better business outcomes. Together, we can have an even bigger impact on how businesses collect, govern, and activate first-party data, while also staying ahead of the curve when it comes to AI or whatever comes next."

"As privacy regulations become increasingly complex worldwide, enterprise companies need more than just powerful technology," explains Brian Kane, Co-Founder and COO of Sourcepoint. "They need a partner that combines enterprise-grade solutions with world-class service. That's exactly what we're building together with Didomi."

The acquisition of Sourcepoint is backed by Didomi's new investment partner, Marlin Equity Partners, and follows Didomi's April acquisition of server-side tracking infrastructure company Addingwell.

More information: didomi.io and sourcepoint.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726550/Didomi_Sourcepoint.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726549/Didomi_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Nial FergusonManaging Director, EuropeSourcepoint nial@sourcepoint.com

Romain GauthierCEO and Co-founder Didomi romain.gauthier@didomi.io

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.