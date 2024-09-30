DMEGC - Innovative Energy Management Systems for Modern Homes

DONGYANG, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd., the Global TOP10 PV Supplier, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovative product, the Balcony Energy Storage System including the M01 Home Battery with an integrated energy management system and an 800W Micro-inverter. The compact design and durability make it perfect for integrating with balcony solar power and to benefit from energy saving. The M01 Home Battery is specially designed for quick and easy installation. It can be set up in just a few simple steps, reducing installation costs. The M01 Home Battery with 1.536kWh can be easily mounted with a professional wall bracket, connected to 2pcs solar panels and an 800W micro inverter and the user will immediately experience the benefits of the M01 Home Battery system. Equipped with a WIFI monitor, the M01 Home Battery offers a convenient way to manage the system via a dedicated app (IOS & Android) and WIFI, providing easy access to track power consumption, production, battery status and software upgrades, all from the mobile device.

Key product features:

Seamless integration and design:The M01 Home Battery is designed to blend in perfectly with existing home or office environments, while providing an elegant aesthetic.

Remote control convenience:With the integrated WIFI monitor and dedicated app, users can conveniently monitor and manage the system from anywhere.

Continuously tracking:Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology maximizes energy capture from solar panels by continuously tracking and adjusting to the optimal power point.

Easy installation:The products are designed for easy wall mounting, saving valuable space and ensuring a clean, organised installation.

Full protection and durability: With an IP65 rating and automatic heating for temperatures as low as -20°C, the products offer exceptional reliability and safety in any environment.

Longevity - LiFePO4 cells:The energy management systems provide over 6000 cycles at 25°C, ensuring reliable and long term power supply.

Key Technical Parameters (please check further details on the datasheet): Battery Parameters Battery Type: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Technology Nominal Voltage: 51.2V Total Energy: 1.536kWh Operating Voltage: 48-57.6V DC Input Voltage Range: 10-90V MPPT Voltage: 20-90V Input Current (PV-BAT): ≤20A/50W-1000W Output Current/Power[BAT-inverter]: ≤20A/0W-1000W Cycle Life: 6000 cycles at 25°C Depth of Discharge: 90 % Operating Temperature: -20°C to 55°C Protection: IP65 and Fire Extinguishing Gel Inside Humidity: 5% to 95% (non-condensing) Altitude: <2000m Certification & Safety standard: TUV/CE/IEC/UN38.3

Inverter Parameters AC Power output discharging: 800W AC Output Current: 4A Max, 230V AC Rated Power: 220/230/240V, 50/60Hz Operating Ambient Temperature Range: -40 ~ +65 ℃ Compliance: VDE-AR-N 4105: 2018, VFR2018,IEC/EN 62109-1/-2

About Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd.

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. is a leading supplier of hard and soft magnets, lithium batteries/cells, electronics for mobile industry and electronic devices, photovoltaic products, intelligent energy management solutions. Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. is dedicated to providing leading quality to industrial customers and products to optimise energy consumption and sustainable energy solutions for homes and industrial clients. With a focus on continuous innovation and quality, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. has been setting the standards in the industry since 1980. For more information about sustainable energy storage solutions, please visit our website at https://www.dmegc-ess.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518986/DMEGC___Innovative_Energy_Management_Systems_for_Modern_Homes.jpg