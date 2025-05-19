circle x black
Lunedì 19 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:45
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

DOOGEE at GITEX EUROPE 2025: Leading the AI-Powered Rugged Tech Revolution

19 maggio 2025 | 09.56
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BERLIN, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DOOGEE, the world's No.1 rugged smartphone brand, is set to make a powerful debut at GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin.

With over 16 years of industry leadership and 300+ global patents, DOOGEE is accelerating its European expansion and redefining what mobile devices can do for extreme environments, industrial professionals, and smart tech enthusiasts.

AI at the Core: Smarter, Faster, More Reliable

Fueled by the Gemini large model framework, DOOGEE's AI suite empowers users with more than just tools—it delivers a whole new way to live and work:

Flagship Rugged Innovations on Display

At GITEX EUROPE 2025, DOOGEE will showcase an impressive lineup of AI-enhanced devices engineered for durability, performance, and real-world utility:

V Max Series – Rugged Meets Intelligent

DOOGEE Wearables – Stay Connected, Anywhere

Join Us in Berlin

GITEX EUROPE 2025 May 21–23, 2025 Hall 2.2 | Booth D10 | Messe Berlin Learn more at:https://bit.ly/3SG6TqT  Contact: influencer1@doogee.com  

Meet the team, test the tech, and experience the future of rugged AI mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690532/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doogee-at-gitex-europe-2025-leading-the-ai-powered-rugged-tech-revolution-302458809.html

in Evidenza