Durabook Announces the Z14I-DX3 Rugged Mobile Laptop, a Triple-display, Workstation-class, Edge AI Laptop

Edge computing platform handles mission-critical information in one workspace to support situational awareness and informed decision-making in the field

TAIPEI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced today the Z14I-DX3 Rugged Mobile Laptop with three full HD displays integrated in a workstation-class, edge AI computing platform. The Z14I-DX3's three 14-inch full HD displays keep maps, video, and operational data visible at the same time, providing a clear, comprehensive view of situational awareness and enabling better informed decision-making for professionals working in challenging environments.

The Z14I-DX3 workstation-class, edge AI computing platform is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra CPUs with an integrated Intel® AI Boost NPU. A significant option for the Z14I-DX3 is a dedicated NVIDIA® graphics card delivering up to 682 TOPS that enables high-end visualization performance such as real-time image recognition, sensor data fusion, and edge computing. Equipped with modern computing performance and formidable acceleration for demanding AI workloads and next-generation AI applications at the edge, the Z14I-DX3 functions as a mission command center.

Designed for rapid deployment, the Z14I-DX3's integrated triple-screen configuration keeps all three displays securely attached, with the two expansion displays folding inward for compact transport and unfolding into an expansive command workspace, making it easy to move between operating locations as one integrated unit. The rugged edge laptop adheres to MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G certifications for the benefit of field professionals on defense and military deployments, in public safety and emergency services, utilities and energy industry, field engineering and industrial operations, maritime environments, and outdoor infrastructure operations.

"The Z14I-DX3 Rugged Mobile Laptop with its triple-screen display is a prime example of how Durabook goes beyond the expected upgrades of rugged computing technology," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "The Z14I-DX3 combines the capabilities expected from a Durabook rugged computer with an expansive multi-screen workspace and AI capability in a powerful edge computing platform."

In field application the Z14I-DX3 triple-display laptop can serve as a rugged mobile command center for coordinating personnel, communications, and operational monitoring. Rather than repeatedly switching between applications on a single screen, the three-display, edge computing, AI platform enables personnel to view and work with multiple applications, UAV/drone control and telemetry data, mission maps, live video feeds, sensor or payload data, diagnostics, and other mission-critical information side by side. This visual workspace allows data processing and real-time analysis to take place closer to where operational data is generated, helping field teams turn mission data into actionable information without relying solely on cloud-based processing.

Built for clear visibility in demanding outdoor environments, the Z14I-DX3 combines three 14-inch FHD 1200-nit DynaVue® sunlight-readable touchscreens with capacitive multi-touch and built-in On-screen Display (OSD) controls. Touchscreen brightness can be synchronized across all displays or adjusted individually and they support Finger/Water, Glove and Stylus modes, giving field professionals flexible and reliable interaction across changing working conditions.

For high-load AI applications, the platform can be configured with an optional NVIDIA® discrete GPU available as the RTX™ A500 AI accelerator, RTX™ 3500 Ada, or RTX™ 5000 Ada, with the RTX™ 5000 Ada alone delivering up to 682 TOPS of AI performance. Combined with the platform's integrated NPU and CPU, total system AI performance exceeds that TOPS number.

The Z14I-DX3 combines extensive modern and legacy connectivity to support a wide range of field communications options, peripherals and specialized equipment. Interfaces include Thunderbolt™ 4, dual RJ-45 Ethernet, two RS-232 serial ports, ExpressCard 54, Nano SIM and eSIM, plus USB options from USB 3.2 Gen 2 to USB 2.0 for flexible field integration. Wireless capabilities include Intel® Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4, with optional dedicated GPS, 4G LTE and 5G connectivity.

Advanced security features of the Z14I-DX3 include a range of multi-factor authentication options, such as a smart card reader and optional Windows Hello webcam, RFID/NFC reader and fingerprint scanner. The system includes dual removable quick-release NVMe PCIe SSD drives, allowing users to swap storage drives within seconds without tools for operational continuity in mission-critical environments.

The new Z14I-DX3 Rugged Mobile Laptop is available for purchase now. For full specifications and more information, please visit: https://www.durabook.com/en/products/z14i-dx3-rugged-triple-screen-workstation

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About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for 40 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than two decades.

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