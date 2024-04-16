Easyhome and Homestyler to Host Global Partners Conference At 2024 Salone Del Mobile Milano

MILAN, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestyler, a leading all-in-one 3D Design platform and creative community for global designers invested by Easyhome New Retail Group and Alibaba Group, will host the Homestyler Global Partners Conference and Gorgeous Home Imported Brand Investment Promotion Conference from April 18 to 19 during the 2024 Salone del Mobile Milano, the world's leading furniture fair.

The Global Partners Conference at the NH Milano Fiera Hotel will feature leading design experts in panel discussions on furniture industry trends. Notable participants include Luciano Galimberti, President of ADI; Monica Molinari from Salone del Mobile Milano; Matteo Ingaramo, previous director of POLI.design; along with Wang Ning, CEO of Easyhome Group; Xu Min, general manager of Homestyler; Li Ming, POLI.design's and ADI business manager in China; and Ma Xingjian, head of Homestyler's global operations, who will deliver keynote presentations.

As a key milestone of Homestyler's strategic international roadmap, the event also provides a platform for designers and enterprises to learn about the latest technologies and concepts, expand international cooperation, and promote the digital and intelligent development of the global furniture industry.

For Easyhome, the investment promotion conference will serve as a platform to bridge the Chinese market with global furniture industry to bring in the best brands from around the world to China as well as introduce Chinese brands to global markets and provide the best services and support for consumers.

"Easyhome is committed to becoming the bridge of friendship for international home furnishing brands and create more opportunities for all partners to invigorate the industry innovation with digital technologies that will bring immersive experience and higher efficiency for retailers and consumers," said Wang Ning, CEO of Easyhome Group. "The investment promotion conference is our largest annual event of biggest scale and broadest coverage, through which we hope to promote the innovative development linking global brands, designers, organizations, and institutions."

The Homestyler Global Partners Conference centers on two key agendas – the international strategy of Easyhome and the Gorgeous Home brand and Homestyler's global partners program. In this occasion they will discuss topics including international brands that are entering China's home furnishing market, industry and business innovation empowered by digital technologies of 3D and AI and more.

Easyhome and Homestyler have set up an interactive exhibition zone of 3D and AI where guests can experience the virtual livestreaming with 3D scenario change and restores furnishing scenes at the scale of 1:1, while also learning about 3D Floor Planner, 3D virtual studio, 3D interactive panorama, AIGC and more cutting-edge technologies to explore the infinite possibilities achieved through the extensive application of digital technologies.

On April 19, Homestyler will also host a special session for students from top institutions including Polytechnic University of Milan, where they will be able to exchange and share with top industry experts and promote industry-academy cooperation. The cooperation with Polytechnic University of Milan and POLI.design will be a start to expand our global partners network in educational institutes.

"By 2025 we aim to develop partners in 20 countries and regions and boost investment into technological development to bring better user experience and achieve higher efficiency, and continually iterate products in terms of design, marketing, rendering and more, optimize tool experience to benefit more designers and home furnishing professionals," said Xu Min, general manager of Homestyler.

For more information, please visit: https://www.homestyler.com.

About Homestyler:

Homestyler was jointly invested in by Easyhome New Retail Group and Alibaba Group. It is dedicated to providing 3D cloud design tools for designers worldwide, and delivering a comprehensive suite of 3D+AI digital solutions to the furniture and home furnishing industry.

