EdHeroes Hosts a 24-hour Streaming Forum Focusing on Cultural Heritage in Education

TRIESEN, Liechtenstein, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking initiative, EdHeroes—a global non-profit dedicated to ensuring access to quality education—hosts its first-ever 24-hour livestream, Global Forum 2024. This event, held on July 11-12, 2024, was viewed by 100,000+ unique viewers. It delves into the pivotal role of cultural heritage in modern education. EdHeroes highlights the intricate relationship between culture and globalization through this forum, sharing real-world experiences from various countries to advocate for a more inclusive and diverse educational landscape.

The online event features an impressive line-up of distinguished speakers from 40 countries, speaking in 9 languages, including the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, OMEP, Teach for All, Dream a Dream, Educate Girls, and many others. "We began with a modest discussion, and now it's turned into a 24-hour non-stop streaming forum, supported by fantastic organizations worldwide," said Alina Baimen, Co-founder and CEO of EdHeroes.

This initiative by EdHeroes underscores the importance of cultural heritage in shaping the future of education. By emphasizing inclusivity and diversity, the Global Forum 2024 promises to be a landmark event, driving meaningful change in how education systems worldwide can honor and integrate cultural heritage.

On this occasion, EdHeroes also introduced the EdHeroes Guide to Leading Education Organizations, an essential resource spotlighting over 60 exemplary education-focused organizations from every continent. These entities are dedicated to enhancing access to quality education through philanthropic efforts and innovative initiatives. This guide aims for those seeking collaboration, inspiration, or opportunities to support global educational advancements. If you didn't have a chance to watch the Forum online, you can watch the recordings at https://global.edheroes.forum. Follow us on Instagram to see speakers answer Forum questions and keep up with upcoming events!

About EdHeroes:

EdHeroes is a decentralized network dedicated to achieving United Nations SDG 4—quality education—by uniting people and organizations in the education sector. Emphasizing a glocality approach, EdHeroes connects and accelerates education projects by partnering with local communities, recognizing that they best understand their unique challenges. Ultimately, EdHeroes strives to nurture a generation of autonomous, capable, and happy individuals.

