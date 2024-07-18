Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

EdHeroes Hosts a 24-hour Streaming Forum Focusing on Cultural Heritage in Education

18 luglio 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TRIESEN, Liechtenstein, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking initiative, EdHeroes—a global non-profit dedicated to ensuring access to quality education—hosts its first-ever 24-hour livestream, Global Forum 2024. This event, held on July 11-12, 2024, was viewed by 100,000+ unique viewers. It delves into the pivotal role of cultural heritage in modern education. EdHeroes highlights the intricate relationship between culture and globalization through this forum, sharing real-world experiences from various countries to advocate for a more inclusive and diverse educational landscape.

The online event features an impressive line-up of distinguished speakers from 40 countries, speaking in 9 languages, including the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, OMEP, Teach for All, Dream a Dream, Educate Girls, and many others. "We began with a modest discussion, and now it's turned into a 24-hour non-stop streaming forum, supported by fantastic organizations worldwide," said Alina Baimen, Co-founder and CEO of EdHeroes.

This initiative by EdHeroes underscores the importance of cultural heritage in shaping the future of education. By emphasizing inclusivity and diversity, the Global Forum 2024 promises to be a landmark event, driving meaningful change in how education systems worldwide can honor and integrate cultural heritage.

On this occasion, EdHeroes also introduced the EdHeroes Guide to Leading Education Organizations, an essential resource spotlighting over 60 exemplary education-focused organizations from every continent. These entities are dedicated to enhancing access to quality education through philanthropic efforts and innovative initiatives. This guide aims for those seeking collaboration, inspiration, or opportunities to support global educational advancements. If you didn't have a chance to watch the Forum online, you can watch the recordings at https://global.edheroes.forum. Follow us on Instagram to see speakers answer Forum questions and keep up with upcoming events!

About EdHeroes:

EdHeroes is a decentralized network dedicated to achieving United Nations SDG 4—quality education—by uniting people and organizations in the education sector. Emphasizing a glocality approach, EdHeroes connects and accelerates education projects by partnering with local communities, recognizing that they best understand their unique challenges. Ultimately, EdHeroes strives to nurture a generation of autonomous, capable, and happy individuals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463409/EdHeroes_Global_Forum_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edheroes-hosts-a-24-hour-streaming-forum-focusing-on-cultural-heritage-in-education-302199189.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA ICT AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza EdHeroes highlights modern education education quality education
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza