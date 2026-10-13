EICMA 2026: ALWAYS LIKE THE FIRST TIME, BUT NEVER THIS BIG

The 83rd edition becomes the largest ever held at Fiera Milano Rho: ten exhibition halls, over 300,000 square metres, 754 exhibitors and 2,120 brands from 52 countries. From 3 to 8 November, with the first two days reserved for press and trade professionals.

MILAN, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Always the first time. A new discovery every year." Under this slogan, EICMA unveiled its 83rd edition today in Milan, setting a new milestone in the history of the International Two-Wheeler Exhibition.

For the first time since moving to Fiera Milano Rho, EICMA will occupy ten exhibition halls, one more than in 2025, making it the largest edition ever held at the venue. The exhibition will cover over 300,000 square metres, welcoming 754 exhibitors and 2,120 brands from 52 countries.

The figures confirm EICMA's global leadership: 74% of participating brands are international, while approximately 30% of direct exhibitors are either returning companies or first-time participants. This remarkable growth reinforces EICMA's strategic role as a global platform for business, innovation and motorcycle culture.

The 2026 edition will offer visitors an unprecedented programme of exhibitions, racing, entertainment and immersive experiences.

Among the highlights is Speed Legends, an extraordinary exhibition celebrating the history of MotoGP's premier class. Developed through the EICMA.SHIFT UP partnership with MotoGP, the exhibition will feature over 30 historic racing motorcycles alongside the five MotoGP bikes competing in 2026, complemented by interactive experiences and a dedicated Gaming Arena.

The Dakar Rally also returns through the renewed partnership with ASO, bringing historic and modern rally motorcycles and an official Dakar container to Hall 22.

Outside the halls, MotoLive will once again deliver spectacular racing and entertainment across more than 60,000 square metres. Highlights include twin-cylinder motorcycle competitions, Freestyle Motocross, Trial performances featuring special guest *Toni Bou, and the Champions Charity Race Legend, bringing together motorsport icons including Troy Bayliss, Marco Melandri and Stefan Everts.

Visitors will also enjoy free test rides at Y.U.M. – Your Urban Mobility, featuring over 40 vehicles, while EICMA Adventouring and the Start-up Area, supported by the Italian Trade Agency, will showcase adventure tourism and future mobility solutions.

"Every edition brings something new while preserving the excitement of a first-time experience," said EICMA President Pietro Meda. "Our mission is to keep surprising visitors, connecting generations and creating value for the entire industry."

EICMA CEO Paolo Magri highlighted the exhibition's international strength: "These figures demonstrate EICMA's continuing ability to attract investment, welcome new companies and represent the global motorcycle industry."

A comprehensive mobility plan, developed with ATM, Trenord and the Municipality of Milan, will facilitate access through public transport and approximately 15,000 free parking spaces.

EICMA 2026 runs from 3 to 8 November, with press and trade days on 3–4 November and public opening from 5–8 November.

Tickets are available at www.eicma.it.

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