Lunedì 17 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 11:03
Elecq Home Lands in Europe: A Smarter, More Efficient Charging Experience

17 febbraio 2025 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elecq, a global innovator in electric vehicle charging solutions, is bringing its latest breakthrough, the Elecq Home Type 2 EV Charger, to European EV owners through Amazon Europe. Designed to make home charging simpler, faster, and more cost-effective, Elecq Home combines plug-and-play installation, dynamic power management, and advanced safety protections, offering an effortless and intelligent charging solution.

Hassle-Free Installation in Minutes

Gone are the days of complex and costly EV charger installations. With Elecq Home's modular snap-in design, setup is done in just 10 minutes, significantly reducing installation time and electrician costs. The charger is also designed to work without expensive electrical upgrades, thanks to Dynamic Load Balancing (DLB), which efficiently distributes power across multiple devices, supporting up to five chargers on the same circuit.

Intelligent Energy Optimization for Every Home

Elecq Home is tailored for European households, adapting to both single-phase (7.4kW) and three-phase (22kW) power supplies. It intelligently adjusts charging speed based on household energy availability, ensuring stable performance without overloading the system.

For eco-conscious users, Elecq Home seamlessly integrates with solar power systems, offering three smart charging modes:

By optimizing charging schedules and avoiding peak-hour electricity rates, Elecq Home helps users save up to 30% on charging costs while reducing strain on the power grid.

Advanced Connectivity & Secure Access

Designed for modern smart homes, Elecq Home offers multiple connectivity options, including WiFi (2.4G & 5G), Bluetooth, Ethernet, and optional LTE, ensuring a stable remote management experience via the Elecq App. Other key features include:

Reliable Safety & Robust Build

Engineered for durability and safety, Elecq Home is built to withstand extreme conditions with IP65 & IK10 protection, ensuring resistance to water, dust, and impact. Additional safety features include:

Ready for the Future with V2G Capabilities

Looking ahead, Elecq Home is ISO 15118-20 compliant and V2H/V2G-ready, enabling EV owners to send power back to the grid or home, promoting more sustainable energy usage.

Upgrade to the Future of Home Charging

Elecq Home is now available on Amazon Europe with an exclusive launch offer. Shop NowFor more details, visit www.elecq.com or contact sales@elecq.com.

About ElecqElecq is dedicated to delivering high-performance, user-friendly, and sustainable EV charging solutions. With cutting-edge technology and intelligent energy management, Elecq empowers EV owners to charge more efficiently while reducing their carbon footprint.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617440/banner.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elecq-home-lands-in-europe-a-smarter-more-efficient-charging-experience-302374514.html

articoli
in Evidenza