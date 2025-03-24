circle x black
Lunedì 24 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 09:18
English Version of "Long-term Care Tech Portal" Newly Launched, Introducing Latest Care and Age Tech in Japan

24 marzo 2025 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-term care robot portal site management office released the English version of the "Long-term Care Tech Portal" (https://robotcare.jp/en/home/index?type=pw), a portal site providing information on state-of-the-art care and age tech in Japan.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108324/202503045133/_prw_PI1fl_ZPnxc6Qp.png 

The portal site provides a wide range of information on long-term care technology with the aim of promoting its development and utilization in nursing care sites. The office has launched an English site for overseas visitors in order to introduce Japan's latest technologies. Visitors can learn how these technologies are being used in Japan's super-aged society. The sponsor of this site is the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED, https://www.amed.go.jp/en/index.html).

This website aims to help everyone involved in long-term care to understand how such technology can be used safely and effectively in these situations, as well as to encourage its development and use. It has a variety of information about the introduction of long-term care technology to care sites and the development of such devices, including the "Project to Promote the Development of Long-term Care Technology" being promoted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and AMED.

Featured contents (Some items are in preparation)- List of cutting-edge long-term care technologies supported by AMED in Japan

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108324/202503045133/_prw_PI2fl_Uqr6hM7r.png 

- Videos of actual use of long-term care technologyAmong the cutting-edge long-term care technologies in Japan, the videos have been published to introduce 10 types and how they are used in the field. (Some contents are in preparation.)

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108324/202503045133/_prw_PI3fl_khnqmWRJ.png 

- Videos and articles of discussions with experts on long-term care technologyDevelopers, researchers and care providers are discussing their efforts in the field, current issues, and the ideal future.

*Content will be updated as appropriate.

For more information about long-term care technology in Japan, please visit:Long-term Care Tech Portalhttps://robotcare.jp/en/home/index?type=pw 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/english-version-of-long-term-care-tech-portal-newly-launched-introducing-latest-care-and-age-tech-in-japan-302408719.html

