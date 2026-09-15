ENGWE Names Football Legend Robin van Persie as Brand Ambassador Ahead of Car-Free Day

Under "GOOD AS G.O.A.T," the partnership brings together Van Persie's legendary career and ENGWE's vision for everyday mobility — built around being there when it matters.

BERLIN, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Car-Free Day, global e-bike brand ENGWE today announced Dutch football legend Robin van Persie as its new brand ambassador. At the heart of the partnership is "GOOD AS G.O.A.T" — a playful evolution of "good as gold," reimagined through the sporting idea of the GOAT, or "Greatest of All Time." It connects Van Persie's career with a quality that matters beyond football: being someone people can count on.

Being There When It Matters

From Feyenoord to Arsenal and Manchester United, Van Persie built a career marked by a Premier League title, two Golden Boots and his iconic 2014 World Cup diving header — backed by years of preparation, discipline and consistency.

Since retiring as a player, his roles have evolved from football to coaching and family life, but one principle remains: being prepared, present and someone others can count on.

That same idea connects Van Persie with ENGWE. For riders, it means a bike they can count on for every journey, with performance, comfort and safety ready for commuting, errands or weekend rides.

"Robin represents performance, discipline and reliability, but also an active way of life beyond football," said an ENGWE executive. "Together, we want to make e-mobility a more natural part of everyday life."

Van Persie added: "Throughout my career, reliability has always mattered — being able to trust the people around you, your equipment and your decisions. That is one of the things that attracted me to ENGWE."

Count on Every Ride

For the partnership, Van Persie rides the ENGWE L20 3.0 Series, bringing "COUNT ON EVERY RIDE" into everyday mobility. Built around comfort, the series combines a step-through frame, full suspension, torque-sensing assistance, fast charging and connected IoT features. The L20 3.0 Pro was also honored with the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026.

Behind the bike, ENGWE supports riders through capabilities spanning R&D, design, manufacturing, quality control and after-sales service, with 15 branded stores and 400+ retail partners across Europe — extending "count on" from the ride to the ownership experience.

From Car-Free Day to SOE Spain

Ahead of European Car-Free Day on September 22, ENGWE will run its "Car-Free, Carefree" campaign from September 16 to October 8, encouraging people to reconsider short car journeys and choose a more active, flexible way to move, with savings of up to €685.

On September 19, Van Persie will join ENGWE at SOE Spain for his first major public appearance with the brand. Media can meet Van Persie and experience ENGWE's latest e-bikes.

SOE Spain | September 19, 2026 | ENGWE Booth G40-F

About ENGWE

ENGWE is a global e-bike brand dedicated to helping people find a New Way for short trips, making everyday mobility easier and giving riders greater freedom to explore.

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