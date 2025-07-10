Envision Delivers On World's Largest Green Hydrogen And Ammonia Plant With Off-Grid Renewable System

A milestone in the global energy transition and the future of clean industrial fuel

CHIFENG, China, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, a global leader in green technology and energy transformation, has officially commissioned the world's largest and most advanced green hydrogen and ammonia production facility. Powered entirely by the largest off-grid renewable energy system, the plant is also the first of its kind to be fully AI-enabled, achieving real-time optimization and stability at scale.

Now delivering 320,000 tons of green ammonia annually with exports commencing in Q4, the facility represents a major leap forward in clean energy and industrial decarbonization.

Located in the Chifeng Net Zero Industrial Park — the world's largest zero-carbon industrial park — this project is a world-first in delivering green ammonia at industrial scale. For the first time at commercial scale, innovative energy storage and load flexibility is applied. Surplus green power is converted to liquid nitrogen—stored within a dynamic air-separation unit—and electrolyzers intelligently respond to renewable power swings, dynamically optimizing energy absorption and ammonia production. By leveraging green ammonia as a stable transport and storage medium, Envision has unlocked a practical path to scaling hydrogen across heavy industries.

The plant is powered by a proprietary AI-integrated off-grid renewable system, featuring advanced wind turbines, grid-forming battery storage, and predictive meteorological modeling. This system dynamically balances wind and solar input with electrolyzer and ammonia synthesis demands, ensuring continuous, cost-effective green fuel production without grid reliance.

"This is more than a technological milestone," said Lei Zhang, Envision's Founder and CEO. "Scalable, green alternatives are now real and operational. We can't get to net zero without green hydrogen, and we can't afford to wait. This is the blueprint for a clean energy future."

By 2028, the industrial park is projected to produce 1.5 million tons of green ammonia per year, serving as a replicable model for clean industrial hubs worldwide.

Backed by Global Partnerships and Certification

The project has already attracted global commercial interest, including a long-term offtake agreement with Marubeni Corporation, one of Japan's largest trading houses. The partnership will accelerate green ammonia adoption in sectors like fertilizers, chemicals, and shipping.

The facility has been awarded the Bureau Veritas Renewable Ammonia Certification, affirming its global leadership in sustainability, safety, and emissions standards.

The New Clean Fuel Standard

As the world seeks alternatives to the 5-billion-ton fossil fuel supply chain, Envision's AI-powered green hydrogen-ammonia solution stands out as a viable, scalable substitute. The company aims to reach price parity with grey ammonia and methanol by 2028, helping green fuels become truly competitive.

Powering the Clean Molecule Revolution

Designed on a modular, replicable model, Envision's plant can be quickly deployed globally. It's not only an engineering triumph but a strategic demonstration of how smart systems, AI, and renewables can come together to reshape global energy infrastructure.

Envision continues to lead the transition to a world powered by clean molecules and intelligent systems, replacing fossil fuels with scalable, AI-driven, and renewable-based solutions.

Click here to view Envision's Chifeng Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Plant Commissioning

About Envision

Envision is a global green technology leader known for its innovation which has completely reinvented the renewable energy system with its development of smart wind turbines, energy storage and green hydrogen, orchestrated by AI with the establishment of net zero industrial parks in various parts of the world. The company aims to accelerate the global green energy transition and has been recognized for its sustainability efforts, including being listed twice on Fortune's "Change the World" list and named a "Green Giant" in TIME's "2024Time 100 Most Influential Companies" list.

Website: www.envision-group.com

