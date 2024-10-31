EvaClean and Microsplitting Forge Global Alliance to Revolutionize Cleaning and Disinfection Across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East

Microsplitting Ltd joins forces with EvaClean Europe to introduce its Infection Prevention System and FlashDry Absorbent Solutions to over 20 nations, setting new standards in hygiene and safety.

BRAINTREE, Mass. and CYPRUS, Greece, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EvaClean Europe, a trailblazer in advanced disinfection systems, proudly announces a pivotal partnership with Microsplitting Ltd. This alliance aims to deploy EvaClean's Infection Prevention System as well as FlashDry Industrial Absorbents, and other pioneering cleaning products to countries spanning Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Ireland, UK, the Middle East, and beyond. As the appointed Master Distributor, Microsplitting is well suited to amplify the impact of these groundbreaking disinfectant chemistries, electrostatic sprayer technologies, and fast acting absorbents across industry sectors worldwide.

Renowned for its potent yet safer disinfecting properties, the singular hypochlorous acid (HOCI) chemistry in EvaClean's PurOne and PurTabs cleaning products has made significant inroads into reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Coupled with Protexus electrostatic sprayer technologies, the system offers comprehensive coverage, elevating disinfection efficacy to new heights. EvaClean's hospital-grade solutions also help prevent the spread of illnesses in diverse applications including education, hospitality, and public transportation.

Additionally, Microsplitting will be distributing the FlashDry Organic Industrial Absorbent line, a high-performance array of spill control solutions, including 100% natural coir absorbent and pads for every type of spill. Its rapid absorption capabilities make it an essential tool for industries such as manufacturing, warehousing, automotive, and more.

Steve Wilson, CEO of EarthSafe, parent company for EvaClean and FlashDry, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are honored to collaborate with Microsplitting, a partner whose deep industry knowledge and extensive distribution capabilities will be instrumental in expanding our reach. Through our combined strengths, we will provide unparalleled cleaning and disinfection solutions that will redefine safety and hygiene around the world."

The partnership will officially kick-off at the Medica Show in Dusseldorf in November, Hall 12 / C25. Microsplitting's robust distribution network is set to deliver these transformative solutions to Europe, the UK, and the Middle East, with future expansion plans to Africa. In preparation for this global roll-out, the company is increasing the number of distributors in every country.

Grigoris Anastapsopoulous, Owner of Microsplitting LTD, shared his perspective: "This alliance marks a milestone in our journey to bring world-class cleaning solutions to our clients. EvaClean and FlashDry align perfectly with our dedication to excellence and innovation. Their top-tier chemistry, state-of-the-art electrostatic sprayers, and eco-friendly coir absorbents deliver unmatched efficacy while prioritizing user safety and environmental sustainability."

"This strategic partnership is positioned to meet the growing demand for enhanced hygiene standards in essential industries," said EarthSafe Chairman, RJ Valentine. "We are focused on making significant contributions to public health on a global scale."

Together, EvaClean Europe and Microsplitting are committed to establishing new benchmarks in global hygiene, eradicating HAIs, and creating safer, healthier environments for all.

About EarthSafe & EvaCleanEarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® was founded in 2014 by pioneering serial entrepreneur RJ Valentine and are known as a foremost provider of safer, more sustainable cleaning solutions. In 2016, EarthSafe introduced the EvaClean® Infection Prevention System, which leverages advanced electrostatic sprayer technologies and safer chemistries. In 2022, they launched a complementary line of industrial-strength cleaning solutions that also incorporate safer chemistries and smarter technologies. EarthSafe is considered a leading authority on healthier approaches to cleaning and disinfection in environmental hygiene and industrial hygiene across all market sectors. Learn more at www.earthsafeca.com and www.evaclean.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook

About Microsplitting LtdWith more than 60 years of experience in the field of cleaning in Greece, Microsplitting began its journey as the ASTOR chain of cleaners and was a pioneer in the introduction of bio-cleaning technology. In the 1990s the team created GENESIS, the first carpet cleaning chain, and in 2008, joined the ISSA World Cleaning Federation. In 2019, it registered the Microsplitting mark in Europe and launched a new range of cleaners that leave no chemical residue. From 2024, Microsplitting became the exclusive representative of EvaClean disinfectants for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For details visit https://microsplitting.com/. For distribution inquiries, contact info@microsplitting.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546243/EvaClean_Infection_Prevention_by_EarthSafe.jpg