Exclusive Capital Rebrands as EXCA Prime, Offering Unified Solutions for Institutional and Private Clients

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Capital announced its rebrand to EXCA Prime, adopting a new name for its established trading ecosystem serving institutional and private clients. The move reflects EXCA Prime's commitment to EU-regulated excellence and introduces a clearer brand identity built around an intuitive, user-first experience.

"EXCA Prime exists to give market participants the tools and speed they need to perform at the top of their game. With transparent pricing and high execution quality, EXCA Prime lets private investors and institutions operate with confidence in a regulated and transparent environment," said Viktor Madarasz, Founder & CEO of EXCA Prime.

EXCA Prime Suite Offering

EXCA Prime combines institutional-grade infrastructure with trader-friendly simplicity, built to serve both institutional and private investors.

Regulated Trust & Dedicated Support

Licensed by CySEC under MiFID II, with fully ring-fenced client funds and regular audits. Private clients benefit from investor protections under MiFID II, including negative balance protection, best execution standards, and access to the Investor Compensation Fund, while institutions confidently meet compliance standards.

Multi-Asset Access for Every Strategy

Trade CFDs on Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Cryptos and more, whether you're an independent investor looking to diversify or an institution managing multi-instrument exposure.

Tailored Accounts & Scalable Support

You can choose from multiple account structures with transparent spreads and leverage options. Institutional partners benefit from white-label services and brokerage technology.

Reliable Execution Backed by Real Market Depth

Experience ultra-low latency execution, complete market-depth powered by Tier-1 liquidity providers.

About EXCA Prime

EXCA Prime is the trading name of Exclusive Change Capital Ltd., authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (Licence No. 330/17), operating under the EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II). EXCA Prime delivers deep liquidity, advanced technology, and white-glove service to professional traders and institutions. Discover more at www.excaprime.com.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.61% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696859/EXCA_Prime_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire