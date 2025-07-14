Experience Football Thrills with BGaming's Penalty Duel

Rapidly expanding content provider invites players to enjoy a sizzling-hot football contest in Penalty Duel

VALLETTA, Malta, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular iGaming content provider BGaming captures the thrill of a beach football shootout in the Penalty Duel instant-win game. This casual football-themed title offers players a fresh perspective on sports-themed iGaming fun, inviting them to kick off their sandals on a sun-soaked beach and play as either a striker or a goalkeeper.

This unique dual play sets Penalty Duel apart from other football-themed titles, allowing players to switch up the action at any moment. Such flexibility also provides players with control over the game's volatility. Playing as the goalkeeper enables lower volatility, while playing as the striker offers much higher volatility.

The gameplay mechanics are easy to grasp and ideal for fast-paced, rewarding sessions. If you are the striker, you need to choose where to place your shot, with riskier shots rewarding bigger multipliers. If you are the keeper, you need to guess where the striker is going to shoot, with bolder saves paying out more.

Players become fully immersed in the penalty shootout experience via Penalty Duel's Rio-inspired visuals, upbeat salsa music, and crowd cheers.

Penalty Duel also delivers other engaging mechanics and features, including the Buy Bonus and Chance x5. All of these are designed to switch up the gameplay and keep the good times rolling.

Penalty Duel is the second casual football title from BGaming to hit virtual shelves this summer, following Football Plinko. The games have been timed perfectly, becoming available just in time for a packed summer of football that features Women's EURO and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Vasili Pauliuchenko, Game Producer at BGaming, said: "Any football fan will tell you there are few things more exciting than a penalty shootout, and we have neatly captured that mood with Penalty Duel, thanks to the brilliant work of our design team. Both player perspectives have been recreated in great detail, and the fact that players can spend their time in one game while experiencing two fully fleshed gameplay modes should positively affect average session lengths."

