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EXPO 2027 Belgrade Creates New Business Opportunities for Serbia and North Macedonia

12 ottobre 2026 | 09.50
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SKOPJE, North Macedonia, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing trade and tourism are opening new opportunities for Serbia and North Macedonia as they prepare for EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

The "Visit Serbia B2B Networking" event in Skopje brought together more than 50 business and tourism representatives to explore partnerships linked to the Expo. Organised as part of the international Visit Serbia roadshow, it also highlighted opportunities for joint tourism initiatives.

North Macedonia will participate in EXPO 2027 with a national pavilion themed "All Rhythms of the Sun," showcasing its music, gastronomy, wine, tourism, culture and creative industries.

"We invite North Macedonia's business and tourism communities to make EXPO 2027 Belgrade a shared opportunity for our region," said Danilo Jerinić, CEO of EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

The Expo's business programme will feature six forums, a two-day Global Business and Technology Summit, more than 250 bilateral events and over 50,000 business meetings. A digital B2B platform will help companies find partners and arrange meetings.

Participants explored joint travel itineraries connecting the two countries. From January to July 2026, 82,047 visitors from North Macedonia travelled to Serbia, up 22% year on year.

EXPO 2027 Belgrade will run from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All." The 93-day exhibition will bring together more than 140 participants and is expected to attract around four million visits.

Press contact:expo.serbia@mcgroup.comMore information: EXPO 2027 Belgrade

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expo-2027-belgrade-creates-new-business-opportunities-for-serbia-and-north-macedonia-302905487.html

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