Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Foton Motor & ZF: Hybrid Cooperation For Greener, advanced Commercial Vehicles

18 settembre 2024 | 04.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16, 2024, during the 2024 Hannover International Commercial Vehicles Show, Foton Motor and ZF Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement to introduce advanced commercial vehicle hybrid drive systems into the Chinese market to support the diversified needs of new energy transformation.

Chairman of Foton Motor Chang Rui, EVP of Foton Motor Lu Zhenghua, Member of Management Board of ZF Group, Head of ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions Peter Laier, and APAC President, ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions Yu Sujie , attended the signing ceremony.

Based on the successful experience in the TraXon commercial vehicle automatic transmission and electric drive project, the joint venture - ZF Foton Automatic Transmission (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd., will obtain exclusive technology license in China and be responsible for the production and manufacturing of this innovative product.

The ZF TraXon 2 Hybrid system inherits the efficient integrated design of the TraXon 2 transmission. It maintains the performance advantages of the internal combustion engine while taking efficiency into account, bringing tangible economic value to logistics companies and fleet operators. It is expected that by 2026, this innovative technology will be the first in the world to achieve mass production in the Chinese market.

Professor Dr. Peter Laier said: "The cooperation between ZF and Foton Motor can make full use of their respective resources and advantages to accelerate the development of our hybrid solutions and help to quickly and economically bring them to the Chinese and global markets. "

Chang Rui, Chairman of Foton Motor, said: "Foton Motor has always adhered to the development direction of green and low-carbon new energy. The hybrid system is one of the important strategies jointly implemented for the development of the global commercial vehicle new energy industry. The signing of this strategic cooperation agreement marks another upgrade of cooperation between the two parties in new energy and globalization."

Facing the wave of new energy transformation, Foton Motor has carried out the three technical routes of "pure electric + hybrid + fuel cell" to strengthen the control of new energy core modules and key technologies.

With the introduction of ZF's latest TraXon 2 Hybrid system, Foton Motor has not only continuously enriched its hybrid technology and hybrid product matrix, but also seized the technical commanding heights of the heavy-duty commercial vehicle hybrid track.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508315/Singing_Ceremony_Cooperation_Commercial_Vehicle_Hybrid_Transmission_Project_vy_FOTON.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foton-motor--zf-hybrid-cooperation-for-greener-advanced-commercial-vehicles-302251199.html

