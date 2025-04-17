circle x black
Sabato 19 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 13:31
Comunicato stampa

From kitchen stash to ketch-upgrade: Heinz Trade-Up gives everyone in Dubai a Heinz bottle in return for their unwanted ketchup sachets

17 aprile 2025 | 10.43
3 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been there? Your kitchen drawer overflowing with the little takeaway packets you're almost certainly never going to use, but hang on to because you don't have the heart to throw them away? Well, according to a recent Heinz survey, 70% of UAE residents have unwanted ketchup sachets at home, with nearly half (48%) confessing they've got 5–10 rogue sachets cluttering their kitchens at any given moment. More than half (54.7%) of respondents even described the situation as downright frustrating.

This confirmed what everyone already knew – 60% of are more likely to use the sachets if they were Heinz. In response to this, the world's favorite ketchup brand has unveiled the ultimate solution: the Heinz Trade-Up—because if it's ketchup, it has to be Heinz.

The Heinz Trade-Up will run from April 16 to April 20th, allowing residents across Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Discovery Gardens and Bur Dubai—the opportunity to use their unwanted ketchup sachets as currency to get a bottle of Heinz ketchup at a custom-designed Heinz vending machine. Every five sachets earn visitors a whole bottle of Heinz, with the goal to give that leftover pile a fun and useful purpose. It's just another way Heinz is making life more delicious.

Passant El Ghannam, Marketing Director at Kraft Heinz MEA said: "Heinz fans take their ketchup seriously, and their irrational love for it makes it hard to settle for anything less than Heinz. This almost always leads to a sachet stockpile they didn't sign up for. With the Heinz Trade-Up, we're giving fans a fun way to upgrade their sachet stash."

Heinz fans can follow @heinzarabia on Instagram to keep up with machine locations and hop on over with their unwanted ketchup sachet stockpile to start trading them in for Heinz bottles until stocks last.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn. 

For media inquiries, please contact:

Heinzprteam@currentglobal.com

Editor's Note:

Heinz Trade-Up Locations from 2 pm – 8 pm:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667289/Heinz_Trade_Up.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/ae/news-releases/from-kitchen-stash-to-ketch-upgrade-heinz-trade-up-gives-everyone-in-dubai-a-heinz-bottle-in-return-for-their-unwanted-ketchup-sachets-302431357.html

