FROM SICILY WITH LOVE

MARTINI brings Simona Tabasco back to Sicily for the ultimate #EuroSummer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, MARTINI is bringing the spice to Sicily with Emmy-nominated actress and fashion muse, Simona Tabasco. Following her captivating performance in hit TV show 'The White Lotus', Simona is returning to the island that stole the world's heart, and she's bringing MARTINI along to celebrate the unmatched charm of an Italian summer.

For over 160 years, MARTINI has been synonymous with Italian style, elegance and craftsmanship and where better to experience that legacy than in Sicily, an island where history, beauty and a passion for stylish living collide. This summer, MARTINI invites you to discover the magic of Sicily through Simona's eyes – from enjoying authentic aperitivo at iconic hotspots like BamBar to sun-drenched days at La Plage, all while sipping on the drink of the season: the MARTINI Spritzato.

"Sicily holds a special place in my heart, it's a magical place to be in the summertime", said Simona. "I have had so many fun times sharing aperitivo with friends on the stunning terrace at Morgana Bar, or soaking up the energy at BamBar, my favourite spot for a refreshing granita and alfresco MARTINI Spritzato."

A Match Made in Aperitivo Heaven

A toast to iconic Italy - MARTINI and Simona Tabasco both embody a playful sophistication and effortless Italian cool that's impossible to resist. To capture the essence of their shared style, MARTINI brought Simona together with acclaimed mixologist Maura Milia, formerly of London's legendary Connaught Bar, to create a bespoke cocktail: the MARTINI Simona Spritz. The perfect blend of sweet and spicy; MARTINI Bianco's subtle vanilla sweetness, and the peach and citrus notes of the Prosecco, are balanced beautifully by the spicy kick of the chillies. This spicy twist on the classic Bianca Spritz is as vibrant and unforgettable as Simona herself.

Maura Milia, said, 'It was a dream to work with Simona on this signature drink, a new recipe for MARTINI with a touch of spice is very exciting. This year, spicy cocktails have been leading the charge with the fiery trend gaining momentum as bar professionals are reaching for chilies, hot sauce and other punchy ingredients to really make an impact.'

Your Sicilian Summer Starts Now

Experience your #Eurosummer in the right way - follow Simona's lead and discover the secrets to the perfect Italian summer: [video with Simona, linked here]. What your Italian go-to order should now be - un MARTINI Spritzato, grazie!; what to wear including head-turning statement outfits designed by Italy's iconic designers to the hottest spots in Taormina, Simona shows you how to make this summer your most stylish yet.

Simona Tabasco's favourite spots to visit in Sicily:

Get the Look and Get the Drink

This summer, MARTINI shows us how to embrace Italian magnetic style and flavours to elevate at home gatherings with their collection of exquisite cocktails. The MARTINI Spritzato is available now in restaurants and bars across Europe. And why not try your hand at injecting some Italian spice into your at-home aperitivo with the MARTINI Simona Spritz? Because every unforgettable Italian summer deserves an equally iconic drink.

Simona Tabasco's Sicilian Looks – by Ramona Tabita, stylist and long-term friend, Look 1: Marmo-Print Denim Two-Piece Crop Top and Skirt and Red Eyewear by Pucci Look 2: Polka-Dot Print Playsuit by Dolce & Gabbana, Eyewear by Alexander McQueenLook 3: Mikado Dress with Polka Dots by Vivetta, Eyewear by Jplus, Shoes by AGL

MARTINI Simona Spritz50ml MARTINI Bianco 50ml Prosecco 50ml Soda Dash of Chili Tincture Garnish: Mint sprig, lemon wheel and sliced fresh chillies Method: Build in Spritz glass over lots of ice, stir gently, garnish and enjoy.

