GCL SI Showcases Multiple Innovation Breakthroughs at Intersolar Europe 2025, Spearheading the Global Solar Revolution

At Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich, GCL System Integration (GCL SI) unveils revolutionary technologies and full-scenario solutions, showcasing its leadership in PV innovation. From record-breaking granular silicon to perovskite modules exceeding 26% efficiency, GCL empowers global decarbonization with cutting-edge, cost-competitive products while advancing industry dialogues on a sustainable energy future.

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Munich hosted the global photovoltaic industry's premier event, Intersolar Europe 2025. GCL System Integration (GCL SI) has made a grand appearance with multiple groundbreaking technologies and comprehensive solutions, demonstrating its innovative prowess, superior products, and diversified offerings to chart the future of solar energy alongside global peers.

Exhibition Highlights: Industry-Leading Products

In the PV value chain, polysilicon remains a critical upstream material. GCL's granular silicon stands as an industry revolution. Unlike energy-intensive traditional lump silicon production, these granular variant leverages advanced fluidized bed reactor (FBR) technology, delivering higher productivity, 42% lower carbon footprint (14.441 kg CO2eq certified in early 2025), and unparalleled cost efficiency. Its spherical form enhances transportation and processing fluidity, while ultra-high purity ensures premium feedstock for downstream modules, a foundational leap toward grid parity.

GCL SI's GPC2.0 module series, making its European debut, stuns with 660W output and 27.5% cell efficiency. Through TOPCon 2.0 passivation, OBB busbar-free design, and silver-free metallization, the series slashes total costs by 28% while achieving an industry-leading temperature coefficient of -0.25%/℃. Featuring anti-dust accumulation and shading resilience, these modules offer optimal returns and aesthetics for commercial rooftops and agrivoltaics systems.

As a pioneer in commercializing perovskite PV panels, GCL unveils two world records: a 2048cm² single-junction perovskite module with 22.43% steady-state efficiency and a 2048cm² perovskite/polysilicon tandem module surpassing 28.06%, both certified by China's National Institute of Metrology. Having secured strategic partnerships worldwide, GCL Perovskite spearheads the "30%+ efficiency era" for next-gen solar solutions.

GCL SI also announced it has reached a perovskite strategic partnership with GALP during the Intersolar.

Full-Scenario Solutions: Empowering Every Solar Application

GCL SI tailored solutions across scenarios:

Global Accolades Validate GCL SI's Leadership

Collaborating for Carbon Neutrality: The Next Era Forum

At the concurrent "The Next Era Forum," GCL SI will join S&P, Global Solar Council, Stäubli, and TÜV representatives to discuss industry trends and demonstrate its SiRo Carbon Chain Platform—a holistic carbon management system spanning raw materials, production, and application. This innovation exemplifies GCL's commitment to driving PV's low-carbon transformation.

Intersolar 2025 serves as GCL SI's stage to reinforce its ethos: "Innovation-Driven, Quality-First, Customer-Centric." Through relentless technological advancement and cross-industry collaboration, GCL pledges to propel the solar revolution into a new epoch of accessibility and sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683399/ac118f01edbaed7412f8bf28c8d71b15.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire