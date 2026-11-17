Collaboration brings together Gene2Cure's portfolio development capabilities and Viralgen's proprietary Aava™ platform to support the efficient progression of programs for rare and ultra-rare genetic conditions toward the clinic.

DONOSTIA / SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene2Cure Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the development and clinical translation of innovative gene therapies for rare and ultra-rare pediatric genetic conditions, and Viralgen, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy manufacturing, today announced a collaboration to support the manufacturing of a portfolio of investigational gene therapy programs for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases.

Under the agreement, Gene2Cure will leverage Viralgen's proprietary Aava™ manufacturing platform to support the progression of its gene therapy portfolio. The collaboration will initially support programs targeting PUS3 syndrome, Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome and GAND, rare genetic conditions for which significant unmet medical needs remain.

Viralgen will provide AAV manufacturing services based on the requirements and stage of each program, including the production of material for toxicology studies and/or clinical use. Its Aava™ platform is designed to provide a scalable manufacturing pathway across AAV serotypes and support the progression of programs from preclinical into clinical development and through to commercialization.

"We are excited to partner with Viralgen to bring potentially life-saving experimental gene therapies closer to children living with incurable genetic conditions," said Prof. Leszek Lisowski, co-founder and President of Gene2Cure Foundation. "By helping us develop therapies more quickly and cost-effectively, this collaboration offers hope to affected children and their families."

"Collaboration is central to advancing potential gene therapies for rare diseases, particularly in areas where development pathways can be complex," said Jimmy Vanhove, Chief Executive Officer of Viralgen. "We are excited to work with Gene2Cure and support the progression of its programs through key preclinical and clinical development stages by providing access to our Aava™ manufacturing platform."

About Gene2Cure Foundation

Gene2Cure Foundation is a US-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing potentially life-saving gene therapies for children affected by rare and ultra-rare genetic conditions. Operating internationally, the Foundation brings together scientific, clinical and manufacturing expertise to translate promising research into experimental treatments for conditions with few or no therapeutic options. Supported by philanthropic donations, Gene2Cure focuses on developing safe and effective therapies as quickly and cost-effectively as possible, making every contribution count toward improving the lives of affected children and their families. Learn more at gene2cure.com and follow Gene2Cure on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Viralgen

Viralgen is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing exclusively in adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies. Founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of AskBio Inc. within the Bayer AG group, Viralgen delivers end-to-end support from early development to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Leveraging its proprietary Pro10™ suspension cell line and Aava™ manufacturing platform, Viralgen enables high-yield, scalable manufacturing across AAV serotypes. Located in San Sebastián, Spain, its state-of-the-art facility features three cGMP suites with 2,000-liter capacity each, certified by the AEMPS, and integrates services including plasmid production, process optimization, fill-finish and in-house quality control testing. With more than 2,000 AAV batches produced, Viralgen provides reliable, efficient solutions to help bring life-changing gene therapies to patients with greater speed and consistency. Learn more at viralgen.com and follow Viralgen on LinkedIn.

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