GoodWe Highlights Simple and Fast Installation of ESA Series at Third European Launch Event in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe presented its ESA All-in-One energy storage at a launch event on Thursday in Frankfurt, gathering around 100 guests including installers, partners and industry stakeholders. Under the theme "From Puzzle to Power, a Matter of Minutes", GoodWe provided practical proof of the ESA system's installation-oriented design and ease of use as well as deeper insights to the future of the German market. The company showcased the latest advancements in residential energy storage solutions, highlighting GoodWe's evolving 4 S system that focuses on silent, smart, secure and simple products.

"As the European energy market continues to evolve, our commitment remains centered on three key principles: focus, long-term investment, and localization," said Jie Zhang, General Manager of GoodWe Europe. "We remain fully focused on the European residential and storage market, continue investing in local teams, services, and partnerships, and are committed to building long-term trust with installers, distributors, and end users. Europe has always been a strategic market for GoodWe, and we will continue developing solutions that truly respond to local market needs."

"Simple" Takes Center Stage in the ESA 4S Concept

Focus of the event was on showcasing how fast installation, simplified commissioning, and easier maintenance help improve installer efficiency in a highly developed and competitive market.

The ESA system is designed to address common challenges associated with traditional energy storage systems, including complicated configuration, complex installation procedures, and high labor costs. With its true All-in-One architecture, featuring a slim and compact design, GoodWe ESA aims to make renewable energy more accessible for homeowners while helping installers improve operational efficiency and market competiveness.

Where a traditional setup consists of multiple devices, wiring and complex layouts, the All-in-One design of the ESA Series transforms a time-consuming installation job into a simple and fast procedure. A minimal amount of connections means less wiring and a clean installation. The dual-port design and integrated meter further simplifies the setup and makes expansion of the system at a later time as easy as possible. The result of this design gives installers a marketable advantage to provide faster installations at lower cost.

TUV Rheinland has conducted an in-depth evaluation of the installation process and repairability of the ESA Series, confirming a passing of "Usability Certification Technical Specification for Household Energy Products" in both dimensions.

Changing Market Conditions in Germany

Market analysts from S&P Global delivered a compelling presentation about the conditions and outlook of the market in Germany. "Germany is the biggest behind the meter PV market in the world right now and it will stay that way until the end of the decade," said Susanne von Aichberger, Principal Analyst with at S&P Global.

Current changes in policy, specifically the elimination of payments for power feed-in to the grid will profit the market for home storage, as self-consumption becomes the new imperative. While storage in the residential segment is well developed and catching up with PV capacity fast, the commercial storage sector has yet to ramp up. The market analysts expect that product innovations in hardware, connected software and resulting business models will help kick off the C&I market and lead to significant growth in the next years.

GoodWe has expanded its product portfolio, including inverter and storage (ESA Series), Photovoltaic Building Materials (PVBM) like carports, EV chargers and heat pumps, combined with SEMS+ energy management, Virtual Power Plant (VPP) readiness and dynamic tariff optimization, addressing the key needs of the German residential solar market. Similarly, the company is offering solutions for a wide array of C&I solutions, from smaller backup to grid-forming and full island operation.

Installation Challenge Demonstrates Ease of Use

Installers had the opportunity to get actively involved with the ESA energy storage by participating in an installation race. The live system setup tasks were designed to evaluate installation speed, operational simplicity, commissioning workflow, and accuracy.

The challenge featured a 13-step process, from component preparation to system activation, and was attempted by eight installer teams. The winner managed to fully assemble the system, consisting of three battery modules, the inverter unit, the communication module, as well as earthing, DC, and AC connections, in a record time of 2 minutes and 45 seconds. The team of two installers, from Neukirchen (Hemau) and Hofgeismar, have been installing GoodWe systems in Germany for multiple years and showed themselves impressed with the simplicity of the installation process.

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