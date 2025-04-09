circle x black
Comunicato stampa

Groq Delivers Exclusive Access to Llama 4 in Saudi Arabia

09 aprile 2025 | 10.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq announced today the exclusive launch of Meta's Llama 4 Scout and Maverick models in the Middle East. Available only on GroqCloud™, developers now have day-zero access to Meta's most advanced openly-available models.

This launch marks a significant milestone in positioning the Middle East as a hub for cutting-edge AI infrastructure, following the activation of the largest inference cluster in the region, located in Dammam. The data center, which has been live since February, is now serving Llama 4 globally.

"The integration of Llama 4 with Groq technology marks a major step forward in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's journey toward technological leadership," said Tareq Amin.

"We built Groq to drive the cost of compute to zero," said Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq. "Together with our partners, we're delivering Llama 4 to the region with high-performance inference that runs faster, costs less, and doesn't compromise."

Llama 4 Now Available — Only on GroqCloudPowered by the custom-built Groq LPU, GroqCloud gives developers instant access to Llama 4 with no tuning, no cold starts, and no trade-offs.

Learn more about Groq pricing here.

About the Models

Llama 4 is Meta's latest openly-available model family, featuring Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture and native multimodality.

Start Building Today Access Llama 4 via:

GroqChatGroqCloud Console

Start free at console.groq.com.

Upgrade for worry-free rate limits and higher throughput.

About GroqGroq is the AI inference platform redefining price and performance. Its custom-built LPU and cloud run powerful models instantly, reliably, and at the lowest cost per token—without compromise. Over a million developers use Groq to build fast and scale smarter.

Groq Media Contactpr-media@groq.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487217/Groq_Logo_v1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/groq-delivers-exclusive-access-to-llama-4-in-saudi-arabia-302423023.html

Comunicato stampa

