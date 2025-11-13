GSMA MWC26 Barcelona countdown begins with thought leaders cleared for take-off from SpaceX and Starlink

Registration opens with new dynamic and immersive show floor experiences revealed, including 4YFN, Airport of the Future, CircuitX, New Frontiers

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC26 Barcelona, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, has opened for registration, taking place at Fira de Barcelona's iconic Gran Via, 2-5 March 2026. MWC26 celebrates two decades of industry-defining moments and partnerships in Barcelona and will unite global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the technologies shaping digital transformation across industries and society.

Under the event theme "The IQ Era," MWC26 embraces a new age of intelligence through smarter connection. It follows 20 years of iconic thought leadership by titans of our industry on the stages of MWC.

Joining the MWC speakers' hall of fame, MWC26 will feature SpaceX's President and COO, Gwynne Shotwell, Starlink's VP of Engineering, Michael Nicolls. Also joining the main stage, with more thought leaders to be revealed on our website in due course:

The agenda is built around six core themes: Intelligent Infrastructure, ConnectAI, AI 4 Enterprise, AI Nexus, Tech4All, and Game Changers each exploring how collective intelligence and connectivity can drive societal and technological progress.

This year's exhibitors and sponsors will include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, AT&T, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Dell, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honor, Huawei, Intel, KPMG, KT, Liberty Global, Meta, Microsoft, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, Qualcomm, SAP, Samsung, SKT, Snowflake, ZTE and Xiaomi.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General, GSMA, said: "For two decades, MWC Barcelona has been the place where everyone, from founders to presidents, come together to experience the power of connection and get business done. The 2026 edition marks the beginning of a new era of intelligence, emphasising the advancement of connectivity, human-driven tech innovation, commercial development, and societal progress."

Returning favourites include the GSMA Ministerial Programme, 4YFN26, the GLOMOs, Talent Arena, and BEAT BARCELONA alongside new immersive experiences:

4YFN returns for its 11th year with the theme Infinite AI, celebrating the limitless potential of human and machine creativity. Highlights include the 4YFN26 Awards and a 4YFN Partner Programme hosted by Amazon Web Services.

MWC Partner Programmes will feature sessions from Alibaba Cloud, FC Barcelona's Barça Innovation Hub, Government of Catalonia, GTI, Huawei, O-RAN Alliance, Samsung,

SK Telecom, Tecno Mobile, Telus, World Internet Conference, and YOFC, with new partners for 2026 including MediaTek and ViaSat.

