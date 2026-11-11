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Gushine Brings Global Manufacturing Capabilities and Custom Battery Solutions to electronica 2026

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11 novembre 2026 | 18.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gushine Electronics, a specialist in custom lithium battery solutions, is showcasing its battery engineering expertise and international manufacturing capabilities at electronica 2026, held November 10–13 in Munich, Germany. At Hall A5, Booth 275, the company is presenting custom battery solutions for robotics, industrial automation, medical equipment, and industrial handheld devices.

Manufacturing Operations Across China and Vietnam

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Zhuhai, China, Gushine provides custom battery pack development and manufacturing services for OEM customers worldwide.

Building on its established R&D and manufacturing operations in China, Gushine began production operations in Vietnam in 2025. The facility continues to develop its production processes and manufacturing capabilities, focusing on battery packs for handheld terminals and smart devices while complementing the company's operations in China.

Custom Battery Solutions for Robotics and Industrial Applications

As automation expands across manufacturing, warehousing, and commercial services, equipment manufacturers face increasingly diverse requirements for battery runtime, performance, safety, and system integration.

At electronica 2026, Gushine is highlighting custom battery solutions for automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), warehouse automation equipment, and commercial service robots.

The company is also showcasing battery solutions for robotic lawn mowers, cleaning robots, medical carts, rugged handheld terminals, and surveying instruments.

Gushine's engineering capabilities span cell selection, mechanical design, battery management system (BMS) development, and communication integration. This approach enables battery systems to be tailored to the operating conditions and technical requirements of different applications.

Strengthening Long-Term Partnerships in Europe

Europe's diverse innovation ecosystem, particularly in industrial manufacturing, automation, medical technology, and specialized equipment, offers opportunities for long-term technical collaboration.

"European companies demonstrate strong engineering expertise and a commitment to innovation. We believe meaningful innovation begins with understanding real-world application needs. By working closely with our customers, we aim to help turn their ideas into reliable, market-ready products through customized battery engineering," said Jack Yu, Vice President at Gushine.

Gushine remains committed to strengthening relationships with European OEMs, building lasting technical partnerships, and supporting the development of next-generation equipment and technologies.

Visit Gushine at electronica 2026: Hall A5, Booth 275, Messe München, November 10–13.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gushine-brings-global-manufacturing-capabilities-and-custom-battery-solutions-to-electronica-2026-302936635.html

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