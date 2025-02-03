Harry Ramsden's Partners with DFDS Ferries to Bring World-Famous Fish & Chips to the High Seas

REIGATE, England, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry Ramsden's, the world's most iconic fish and chip brand, is excited to announce a new partnership with DFDS Ferries, Europe's leading ferry operator. Launching in Spring 2025, passengers traveling on DFDS routes between Dover and Calais, and Dover and Dunkirk, will be able to enjoy Harry Ramsden's legendary quality through the innovative "Proudly Serving" model. The rollout across six DFDS vessels is expected to be completed by Easter 2025.

The partnership will introduce Harry Ramsden's to a fleet that includes three UK-flagged and three French-flagged ships, such as Delft Seaways, Dover Seaways, and Dunkerque Seaways. This marks a significant step in delivering a quintessentially British culinary experience to travellers across the channel.

Harry Ramsden's "Proudly Serving" model brings the brand's world-famous fish and chips to new audiences in a flexible and scalable format. The partnership with DFDS ensures that every dish is freshly prepared using sustainably sourced ingredients, including Harry Ramsden's secret-recipe batter and premium potatoes grown on trusted British farms.

The model is supported by extensive training, branded packaging, and operational oversight to guarantee the same high standards associated with the world-famous brand. Looking ahead, the menu may expand to feature additional items from the Harry Ramsden's range by Summer 2025.

"This partnership with DFDS reflects our shared commitment to exceptional customer experiences," says James Low, CEO of Deep Blue Restaurants, which acquired the Harry Ramsden's brand in 2019. "By bringing our world-famous fish and chips to the high seas, we continue our mission to share Britain's most cherished tradition with travellers worldwide. We are thrilled to be partnering with such a reputable and innovative operator and look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

"DFDS is very excited about partnering with Harry Ramsden's to bring world famous fish and chips to our onboard ferry customers. We see it as a great match of two heritage brands, but more importantly, it's a partnership that will enhance the quality of our bestselling onboard dish. Fish and chips remain a holiday favourite, and together with Harry Ramsden's, we're confident that we can deliver the consistent quality that we want for our passengers." - Steven Newbery, Director Global Onboard Services

Sustainability remains central to Harry Ramsden's operations. All fish is MSC-certified, sourced from responsibly managed fisheries, and served in fully recyclable packaging. This philosophy aligns perfectly with DFDS's commitment to sustainable operations and a greener future.

Passengers can look forward to enjoying the classic taste of Harry Ramsden's as they embark on their journeys with DFDS Ferries this spring.

