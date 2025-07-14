HCLTech delivers healthy revenue growth of 3.7% YoY in Q1 FY26

New deal win TCV at $1.8 billion

LONDON and NOIDA, India, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, reported financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. Constant currency (CC) revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% YoY. USD revenue came in at $3.55 billion, up 5.4% YoY. EBIT margin for the quarter was 16.3%.

Digital Services revenue grew by 15.2% YoY (CC) and now contributes 41.6% of the overall Services revenue. Engineering and R&D Services grew by 11.8% YoY (CC). HCLSoftware's Annual Recurring Revenue came in at $1.06 billion, up 1.3% (CC). The deal pipeline continued to be robust and diversified, with total new deal wins for the quarter at $1.8 billion.

The company announced a dividend of ₹12 per share for the quarter, marking the 90th consecutive quarter of dividend payouts. For FY26, the company has upped its revenue growth guidance to 3.0%-5.0% and revised its EBIT margin guidance to 17.0%–18.0%.

"We had healthy revenue growth of 3.7% YoY, supported by good performance in our Services business with 4.5% YoY growth in constant currency. Our operating margin came at 16.3%, impacted by lower utilization and additional GenAI and GTM investments. Our AI propositions are resonating well with our clients and have been augmented further by our partnership with OpenAI. Our pipeline continues to grow as the demand environment was stable during the quarter. As the only service provider positioned as 'Customers' Choice' in all six Gartner Voice of Customer Quadrant evaluations related to IT services*, we are well positioned to grow in the AI era," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

Industry vertical growth was led by Technology and Services at 13.7% YoY (CC), followed by Telecommunications, Media, Publishing and entertainment at 13.0% growth YoY (CC), Retail and CPG at 8.2% YoY (CC) and Financial Services at 6.8% (CC). In terms of geographies, Rest of the World grew the fastest at 15.0% YoY (CC), followed by Europe, which grew by 9.6% YoY (CC).

The company added 1,984 freshers during the quarter and the LTM attrition was 12.8%, among the lowest in the industry.

"HCLTech Q1 FY26 INR revenue grew an impressive 8.2% YoY. Our cash generation remains robust with OCF/NI at 129% and FCF/NI at 121%, reflecting the underlying strength of our business model. Our commitment to capital efficiency has resulted in LTM ROIC improving for the company by 353 bps YoY to 38.1% and for the Services business by 236 bps YoY to 45.2%," added Shiv Walia, Chief Financial Officer, HCLTech.

HCLTech continued to be the trusted partner for global enterprises, driven by its future-ready portfolio. This quarter, the company secured several significant deals, including:

Some of the key recognitions that HCLTech received in Q1 FY26 include:

Disclaimer:

* GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. The Gartner content described herein (the "Gartner Content") represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"), and is not a representation of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this Report), and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americasmeredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEAelka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APACjames.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, Indianitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648325/HCLTech_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.