HexClad's "Unidentified Frying Object" Ad Lands At Super Bowl LIX

Rosewood Creative Spot Features Gordon Ramsay, Pete Davidson Cameo

First Cookware Brand To Advertise In Big Game History

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HexClad, the most innovative kitchenware brand in the world, today unveiled "Unidentified Frying Object", its first-ever Super Bowl commercial that will air during the big game on February 9. The historic :30 second spot stars culinary icon and HexClad partner Gordon Ramsay, who showcases the brand's "out-of-this-world" technology alongside a surprise cameo appearance by actor and comedian Pete Davidson in an intergalactic kitchen escapade.

The "Unidentified Frying Object" ad marks another milestone in HexClad's meteoric rise as a category disruptor and direct-to-consumer maverick. Set in Area 51's high-tech test kitchen, this groundbreaking campaign blends culinary mastery with sci-fi intrigue, following a classified mission that reveals HexClad's hybrid technology as an otherworldly discovery. Through surprise and delight, the ad takes viewers on an adventure that suggests the company's revolutionary cookware might just be too advanced to have originated on Earth.

"Breaking barriers and pushing innovation is what HexClad does best," said Daniel Winer, HexClad Co-Founder and CEO. "Being the first cookware brand in the Super Bowl is a watershed moment for us and I'm thrilled to share it with Gordon, Pete, Rosewood Creative and our talented global team as we continue reaching for the stars."

Breaking new ground as the first cookware brand, and one of the few ever DTC brands, to advertise in the Super Bowl, HexClad launched its most ambitious campaign to date. "Unidentified Frying Object" kicked off weeks before the game with a viral social media strategy, featuring Gordon Ramsay's mysterious Area 51 visit and corroborating "evidence" from various sources, building intrigue around the unprecedented Super Bowl debut. It will be further supported with congruent creative across their e-commerce site, an Area 51 Test Kitchen landing page, special sales promotions, and an integrated social media campaign.

"Unidentified Frying Object" was brought to life by Rosewood Creative, a dynamic full-service creative agency known for seamlessly bridging social and traditional advertising to drive lasting cultural impact. From the outset, their creative philosophy has been anchored in the belief that stories gain more traction and drive deeper engagement when they transcend traditional channels and conventional 30-second spots. With deep expertise in culture-first narratives and social behavior, Rosewood Creative was uniquely equipped to craft a compelling and cohesive thread for the entire HexClad campaign—one that not only showcases the brand's innovative edge and drives product sales but also provides genuine value and entertainment to audiences across multiple touchpoints.

Renowned for its signature stainless steel hexagon pattern, hybrid technology and proprietary TerraBond™ ceramic surface, HexClad has been disrupting the traditional cookware business since their invasion in 2016. Responsible for spawning an entirely new "hybrid" category, HexClad continues to elevate the industry with award-winning innovation across cookware, kitchen tools, cutlery, accessories and more.

About HexCladHexClad is a global premium kitchenware brand renowned for its innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles, HexClad designs and sells branded kitchenware products including cookware, cutlery, cutting boards, aprons and pioneering kitchen tools through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic retail relationships. Founded in 2016, HexClad disrupted the industry with its patented hybrid technology, combining stainless steel with non-stick, delivering exceptional performance, durability and ease of use. The company's mission is to empower cooks of all levels with revolutionary products that break rules and challenge convention. This ethos has built a following of engaged brand loyalists worldwide. In 2023 and 2024, HexClad was recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing brands in America. To learn more, visit www.hexclad.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cK-v7sSiUI

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609445/HexClad_Logo.jpg