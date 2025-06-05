circle x black
Giovedì 05 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 10:49
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Highstar Unveils Next-Gen Tabless Cell Series at The Battery Show Europe 2025

05 giugno 2025 | 10.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STUTTGART, Germany, June 5, 2025  /PRNewswire/ -- Highstar launched its next-generation Tabless Cell series under the theme "Tabless Forest, Vitality Reborn" at The Battery Show Europe 2025. This release signifies a major structural and performance upgrade, directly addressing critical industry challenges and empowering global end-markets. It reflects Highstar's strategic response to future energy trends, drawing global experts, partners, and media.

Achieving performance leap through technological innovation

Responding to widespread demands for faster charging, lower heat, and longer lifespan in lithium batteries, Highstar's three-year R&D effort delivered revolutionary Tabless Cell solutions through structural redesign and material optimization:

Global Manufacturing & Volume Delivery

To accelerate market adoption, Highstar is establishing a global delivery network. Its fully automated Tabless Cell facility in Malaysia will commence mass production in Q4 2025, ensuring high product consistency and reliability worldwide. The comprehensive portfolio includes five high-power series models (18650-20PS/25PS/30PS, 21700-40PS/50PS), serving diverse applications like premium power tools, garden equipment, AGVs, e-VTOLs, drones, robotics, and specialized devices.

Green Commitment & Sustainable Development

Highstar is actively implementing the global zero-carbon goal and promoting its green manufacturing system. Key initiatives encompass compliance with the EU New Battery Regulation, ESG management framework implementation, and corporate/product carbon footprint accounting. Deep integration of renewable energy into production enhances carbon management capabilities, meeting international demand for efficient, low-carbon, and sustainable solutions.

As a technology leader with over 30 years in lithium batteries, Highstar continuously drives the green energy transition. Its products power applications across motive, backup power, energy storage, and consumer electronics. Moving forward, Highstar remains committed to dual-axis innovation in structure and sustainability, accelerating global energy transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703182/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/highstar-unveils-next-gen-tabless-cell-series-at-the-battery-show-europe-2025-302474160.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

