Hisense Unveils New C3 Projector Family for Immersive Home Entertainment

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is expanding its home entertainment portfolio with the new C3 projector family, designed to bring cinema-sized entertainment into everyday life. Showcased at IFA 2026, the C3 Ultra and C3 Ultra Max are launching across global markets this September, with the C3 Pro set to follow.

From movie nights and live sports to gaming with friends, the C3 family is designed around the moments people want to make bigger. With projection sizes of up to 300 inches, powerful brightness and immersive sound, it transforms living rooms, bedrooms and other spaces into flexible entertainment destinations, giving users more freedom to enjoy the big-screen experience at home.

The C3 Ultra delivers 4,000 ANSI lumens and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio with an IRIS Lens, combining vivid visuals with gaming-enhanced performance. Its Devialet-tuned audio system, featuring co-engineered hardware and a built-in subwoofer, delivers deep bass and immersive surround sound for a more engaging entertainment experience.

For users seeking greater visual power and responsiveness, the C3 Ultra Max delivers 5,000 ANSI lumens, 5,000:1 contrast with an IRIS Lens and 1ms ultra-low latency, supporting dynamic entertainment across movies, sports and gaming. Enhanced by Devialet audio, it completes the experience with rich, immersive sound that matches its high-performance visuals.

The C3 Pro brings the C3 experience to more users with 3,000 ANSI lumens, 5,000:1 contrast with an IRIS Lens and Devialet-tuned audio with a built-in subwoofer, offering a compelling balance of performance and value.

Together, the C3 Ultra, C3 Ultra Max and C3 Pro further enrich the C3 family, offering consumers a broader range of choices to suit different entertainment needs and spaces. Earlier this year, the C3 has undergone Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and product carbon footprint (PCF) verification by SGS, supporting transparent evaluation of environmental impact across the product lifecycle and reflecting Hisense's commitment to transparent product-level environmental assessment.

With the C3 family, Hisense continues to bring more immersive entertainment into everyday spaces, making it easier for people to turn ordinary moments at home into experiences worth sharing.

About HisenseHisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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